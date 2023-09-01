Search terms

3000 series

Steam generator

PSG3000/20
    Overall Rating / 5

      Up to 25% less time spent ironing*

      • Max 6 bar pump pressure
      • 120 g/min continuous steam
      • 350 g steam boost
      Fast ironing with 350g steam boost

      Fast ironing with 350g steam boost

      Iron quickly and effectively to get through your ironing load faster.

      Durable and easy glide ceramic sole plate

      Durable and easy glide ceramic sole plate

      Our special ceramic soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.

      Quick crease removal with 120 g/min continuous steam

      Quick crease removal with 120 g/min continuous steam

      Strong, continuous steam tackles all creases in all fabrics with ease.

      Lightweight and compact for easy storage

      Lightweight and compact for easy storage

      Thanks to its compact size, it's light and easy to handle as you iron your clothes.

      1.4L detachable water tank

      1.4L detachable water tank

      1.4L detachable transparent water tank. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light and you can refill easily at any time under the tap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Smart Calc Clean

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of iron
        1.03  kg
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        330(L)*150(W)*275(H)  cm
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        395(L)*230(W)*308(H)  cm
        Weight (incl. packaging)
        3.6  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        2.7  kg

      • Easy to use

        Heat up time
        2  minute(s)
        Water tank capacity
        1.4  cm
        Soleplate name
        Ceramic
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.6  m
        Hose length
        1.6  m
        Auto shut-off
        Yes

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Pressure
        6 bar pump pressure
        Power
        2400  W
        Steam boost
        350  g
        Continuous steam
        120  g/min
        Vertical steam
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • compared to Easyspeed steam iron GC1742
