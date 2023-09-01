Search terms

    2000 series Steam generator

    PSG2000/20

    Up to 25% less time spent ironing*

    Less time ironing, more time wearing and enjoying with the 2000 series steam generator.

    2000 series Steam generator

    • Max 6 bar pump pressure
    • 110 g/min continuous steam
    • 300 g steam boost
    Iron quickly and effectively to get through your ironing load faster.

    Our special ceramic soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.

    Strong, continuous steam tackles all creases in all fabrics with ease.

    Thanks to its compact size, it's light and easy to handle as you iron your clothes.

    A 1.4-liter transparent tank gives you up to 1 hour of continuous use (in Eco Mode). See clearly how much water is left and refill easily at any time under the tank through the large filling door.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Calc clean solution
      Smart Calc Clean

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of iron
      1.03  kg
      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      395(L)*230(W)*308(H)  cm
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      315(L)*120(W)*285(H)  cm
      Weight of iron + base
      2.3  kg
      Weight (incl. packaging)
      3  kg

    • Easy to use

      Heat up time
      2  minute(s)
      Water tank capacity
      1.4  cm
      Soleplate name
      Ceramic
      Power cord length
      1.6  m
      Hose length
      1.4  m
      Auto shut-off
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Pressure
      6 bar pump pressure
      Power
      2400  W
      Steam boost
      300  g
      Continuous steam
      110  g/min
      Vertical steam
      Yes

    Awards

    • * compared to EasySpeed steam iron GC1742
    • 30% of saving in water and electricity in Eco mode
