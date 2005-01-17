Home
Sport audio player

PSA110/11
    Digital Radio. Analog Workouts. Lock and load your favorite FM station in the sonic splendor of digital stereo sound. The fm is designed with athlete insights and technology innovations.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Automatic Power off
        SmartSave
        Number of batteries
        1
        Operating time on battery
        10  hr
        Battery type
        • AAA
        • LR03
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        23.8  mm
        Product width
        70.5  mm
        Product height
        23.8  mm
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Packaging Width
        195  mm
        Packaging Depth
        192  mm
        Product weight
        0.060  kg
        Master carton quantity
        3
        Packaging Height
        95  mm

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 - 4mW
        Signal to noise ratio
        >80
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down

      • Picture/Display

        Type
        LCD
        Indications
        • frequency
        • pre-set station
        • lock
        • Battery status

      • Connectivity

        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Line-out
        3,5  mm

      • Accessories

        Headphones
        SBC HJ020/77S
        Armband
        AY4208
        Batteries
        1 x AAA

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo
        Frequency range
        87.5 - 108  MHz
        Station presets
        10

