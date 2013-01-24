Search terms
Project your life
This brilliant Android based mobile projector is the ultimate multimedia device. With 350 lumens, 720p HD resolution, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth audio and much more functions this PicoPix is a powerful companion. See all benefits
This brilliant Android based mobile projector is the ultimate multimedia device. With 350 lumens, 720p HD resolution, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth audio and much more functions this PicoPix is a powerful companion. See all benefits
The PicoPix comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 2 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. This makes the PicoPix your perfect pocket companion.
Project HD videos, images and presentations up to 150" (381 cm) in size
Your pictures and videos deserve the best quality when it comes to sharing them with those around you. This is why the PicoPix pocket projector uses high quality SmartEngine LED technology to project your pictures and videos in brillinat colours and breathtaking contrast.
Wi-Fi to go online and share web content & to connect wireless with other devices within a network or to set up an own network
Integrated media player & HDMI/MHL interface for support of mobile devices like notebooks, smartphones and tablets
The PicoPix mobile projector is offering quite a number of connections for your appliances. USB, HDMI, component, composite, SD/SDHC slot and a 3.5 mm Audio output are at your disposal for unlimited entertainment
