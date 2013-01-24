Home
PicoPix

Pocket projector

PPX4150/INT
  Project your life
    DLP
    PicoPix Pocket projector

    PPX4150/INT
    Project your life

    Equipped with HDMI and USB interface it’s never been so easy to project videos and pictures. The USBQuickLink offers a USB plug to charge the device. No matter where you are - Project your life with PPX4150! See all benefits

      Project your life

      PicoPix pocket projector

      • 50 lumens

      Support of MHL for mobile devices

      Support of MHL for mobile devices

      WavEngine with LED technology

      WavEngine with LED technology surprises by crystal clear pictures in brilliant colors

      USB plug and socket for power and easy connection

      For those who want to share content directly from their camera, smartphone or USB Stick the USBQuickLink is the easiest connection to all these devices. On the go just stick the USB plug and socket together and use the USBQuickLink as a handle.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technology

        Display technology
        DLP WavEngine
        Light source
        RGB LED
        LED light sources
        last over 30.000 hours
        Brightness
        up to 50 lumens
        Contrast ratio
        1300:1
        Resolution
        640 x 360 pixel
        Throw ratio
        2,2:1
        Screen size (diagonal)
        25 cm-152 cm / 10"-60"
        Screen distance
        48 cm-285 cm / 19"-112"
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Projection modes
        • front
        • front ceiling
        • rear
        • rear ceiling
        Wall color correction
        • blue
        • green
        • pink
        • white
        • yellow
        Focus adjustment
        manual
        Noise level
        < 28 dba

      • Sound

        Internal speaker
        1 Watt (max)

      • Connection

        USB
        Slave - mass storage device (x-change data with PC); Master - connect mass storage devices; Charging
        HDMI
        mini HDMI with HDCP
        Output audio
        3.5 mm audio out jack for headphones

      • Power source

        Internal battery
        • Internal battery: 1800mA
        • Optimal mode: 1.5 hours
        • Eco mode: 2 hours

      • Dimensions

        Packed (W x D x H)
        130 x 86 x 65 mm / 5.12 x 3.39 x 2.56 inch
        Unpacked (W x D x H)
        97 x 54 x 17 mm / 3.81 x 2.12 x 0.67 inch

      • Weight

        Packed
        192 g / 6.17 oz
        Unpacked
        129 g / 4.14 oz

      • Temperature range

        Operation
        5 ~ 35° C / 41 - 95° F
        Storage packed
        -25 ~ 60° C / -13 - 140° F
        Storage unpacked
        0 ~ 45° C / 32 - 113° F

      • Relative humidity

        Operation
        15 ~ 85% RH
        Storage packed
        5 ~ 93% RH
        Storage unpacked
        15 ~ 85% RH

      • Standard package includes

        PPX4150
        yes
        Mini-HDMI to HDMI cable
        yes
        Quick start guide
        yes
        User guide
        on internal memory
        Warranty card
        yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

