Philips Fidelio

wireless portable speaker

P9WHT/10
Fidelio
Fidelio
    Philips Fidelio wireless portable speaker P9WHT/10

    P9WHT/10
    High fidelity sound made portable

    The Philips Fidelio wireless speaker is high performance and portable. It gives great, clear, dynamic sound and is perfect to use at home or on the go. With wireless music streaming via Bluetooth, it gives you fuss-free musical enjoyment.

      Obsessed with sound

      • Bluetooth
      Soft dome tweeters for wide and natural sound

      Thanks to the use of soft dome tweeters, high frequencies are very detailed and precise. This is a technology pioneered by Philips in the 1960’s and that since then is used on the vast majority of high-end loudspeaker boxes. The very open spatial presentation also greatly owes to these tweeters characterized by a very low directivity and distortion; compared to systems using only full-range drivers, the sound is wide and natural, from any position in the listening area.

      Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

      Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

      USB port to charge any mobile device

      This speaker features a USB port, if your smartphone is running out of battery either at home or on the go, this portable speaker allows you to transfer the battery stored in the speaker to your mobile device.

      Battery level shows automatically when speaker is touched

      Just touch the speaker lightly and it will display the battery level.

      Built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery for playback anywhere

      Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

      Woofers and wOOx technology for solid, amazingly deep bass

      Despite a very compact acoustic volume, the bass is solid and surprisingly deep, making it possible to enjoy all types of music. This is achieved by using a combination of two high-power woofers and one large area passive radiator per channel, all within a very stiff enclosure that does not lose any bass energy. The large moving mass of the passive radiator makes it possible to tune the system to a very low frequency of 80Hz, while preventing air turbulence that would otherwise appear with a ported design. Feel the rhythm of the music, don’t miss a beat.

      Optimized crossover filter for a very natural tonal balance

      Our acoustics engineers spent days and nights optimizing the crossover filter to make sure that the sound remains as natural as possible, in very different acoustic environments. From small rooms to open space, from soft listening levels to maximum volume, voices are clear and natural, and the sound is neither aggressive nor tiring, even at loud listening levels. So you can listen for hours and keep on wanting to listen to more of your favorite music.

      High performance amplifier for great loudness and dynamics

      Loudness and dynamics are great, thanks to a high performance amplifier coupled with 8 high-efficiency transducers. The tweeters and woofers have both been tailored to this unique product and have a high force factor, resulting in sound that is dynamic and impressive at all listening levels. Music is lively, dynamic and simply enjoyable in any circumstance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        iPad
        • iPad 1
        • iPad 2
        • new iPad
        iPhone
        • iPhone 3
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S
        iPod touch
        3rd generation or later
        Android tablets & smartphones
        Yes
        other Bluetooth-enabled device
        Yes

      • Loudspeakers

        Loudspeaker enhancement
        wOOx Bass Radiator
        Speaker drivers
        • 2 x 3/4" soft dome tweeter
        • 4 x 2" full-range woofer
        Output power (RMS)
        20W

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC-DC Adapter
        • Quick install guide
        • Warranty certificate
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        A2DP
        Bluetooth range
        Line of sight, 10M or 30FT
        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes
        USB charging
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        287 x 63 x 127  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        326 x 101 x 224 mm

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
        Battery type
        Li-ion (built-in)
        Operating time on battery
        8  hr

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC-DC Adapter
      • Quick install guide
      • Warranty certificate
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

