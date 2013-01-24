Other items in the box
- AC-DC Adapter
- Quick install guide
- Warranty certificate
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
High fidelity sound made portable
The Philips Fidelio wireless speaker is high performance and portable. It gives great, clear, dynamic sound and is perfect to use at home or on the go. With wireless music streaming via Bluetooth, it gives you fuss-free musical enjoyment. See all benefits
Despite a very compact acoustic volume, the bass is solid and surprisingly deep, making it possible to enjoy all types of music. This is achieved by using a combination of a high-power full-range woofer and one large area passive radiator per channel, all within a very stiff enclosure that does not lose any bass energy. The large moving mass of the passive radiator makes it possible to tune the system to a very low frequency of 80Hz, while preventing air turbulence that would otherwise appear with a ported design. Feel the rhythm of the music, don’t miss any beat.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.
This speaker features a USB port, if your smartphone is running out of battery either at home or on the go, this portable speaker allows you to transfer the battery stored in the speaker to your mobile device.
Just touch the speaker lightly and it will display the battery level.
This system has 20W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Loudness and dynamics are great, thanks to a high performance amplifier coupled with 4 high-efficiency transducers. The woofers have been tailored to this unique product and have a high force factor, resulting in sound that is dynamic and impressive at all listening levels. Music is lively, dynamic and simply enjoyable in any circumstance.
Compatibility
Loudspeakers
Accessories
Connectivity
Dimensions
Power