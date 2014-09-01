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Discontinued

Original radio mini

OR2000B/12

Set the trend with the Original Radio mini

This Philips Original radio mini brings back the fun in radio. Delightfully retro, it offers Bass Reflex Speaker System’s powerful bass, and a large analog tuning knob that is lit to help you get to your favorite stations with perfect ease.

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Set the trend with the Original Radio mini

  • FM/MW

  • Audio-in

  • 3W

Audio-in for easy portable music playback

Audio-in for easy portable music playback

Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

FM/MW analogue radio tuning

FM/MW analogue radio tuning

Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic Philetta design

Inspired by 1955 Original Radio - This original radio mini carries forward the iconic elements of the legendary 1955 Philips radio, also known as Philetta "BF 102 U". At the time this compact radio wowed its audiences with simplicity design, big sound and crystal clear reception. Philips radio heritage dates back to 1927. Over the decades many models have become renowned radio icons and collectors' items.

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