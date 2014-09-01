Search terms

Original radio mini

OR2000B/12
  • Set the trend with the Original Radio mini Set the trend with the Original Radio mini Set the trend with the Original Radio mini
    Original radio mini

    OR2000B/12
      Set the trend with the Original Radio mini

      • FM/MW
      • Audio-in
      • 3W
      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      FM/MW analogue radio tuning

      Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic Philetta design

      Inspired by 1955 Original Radio - This original radio mini carries forward the iconic elements of the legendary 1955 Philips radio, also known as Philetta "BF 102 U". At the time this compact radio wowed its audiences with simplicity design, big sound and crystal clear reception. Philips radio heritage dates back to 1927. Over the decades many models have become renowned radio icons and collectors' items.

      Technical Specifications

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Analogue tuning
        Yes
        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • MW
        Frequency range [FM]
        87.5 - 108  MHz
        Frequency range [MW]
        531 - 1,602  kHz

      • Sound

        Sound System
        Mono
        Volume control
        rotary (digital)

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker types
        bass reflex speaker system
        Built-in speakers
        1

      • Connectivity

        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes

      • Power

        Power type
        AC Input
        Power supply
        • 220-240V
        • 50Hz

      • Dimensions

        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        336 x 158 x 183 mm
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        245 x 123 x 122  mm
        Product weight
        1.33  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        Warranty
        Warranty leaflet

