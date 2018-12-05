2 year warranty
Discontinued
Hear nothing but first class sound
Enjoy superior noise cancellation with the Fidelio NC1. All you get is uncompromised high fidelity sound, minus the noise. Compact foldability and long-wearing comfort make it the best sound companion on long haul or daily commutes.
High resolution audio
On-ear
Deluxe memory foam cushions
Compact folding
High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.
Fidelio NC-1 uses a feed-forward and feed-backward active noise cancellation (ANC) solution, which means there are 4 microphones implemented inside and outside the ear cans to capture noise for advanced processing. The feed-forward ANC (mic outside the ear can) covers a wider bandwidth of frequencies, while the feed-backward ANC (mic inside the ear can) provides fortified noise cancellation. This combination ensures cancellation over a wide frequency range and to a deeper extent for optimized music enjoyment in any environment.
Each speaker driver is carefully hand picked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure the most balanced natural sound. The 40mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to deliver true high definition sound in a wide dynamic range, right down to the most minute details.
Awards
3.7
of 5
7
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Shin
05/12/2018
United Kingdom
Amazing overall quality!
Optimum clear and pure sound, wonderful noise canceling in a noisy office and even in the airplane, very good touch and fits very well on ears. Battery life beyond expectations.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for NC1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for NC1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones
RodB
30/01/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Superb headphones
Light, very comfortable on-ear headphones. The built-in USB-charged battery lasts for a very long time, and the noise-cancelling is brilliant. They can be used just to cancel noise - you don't have to have them plugged into a sound source, and they can be used to listen to a source even if the battery does run out on you (though the sound quality isn't as good without the noiser cancelling). They fold pretty well, and the carry case is good, but a bit bulky.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for NC1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for NC1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Macchy
17/11/2015
United Kingdom
Search is over
Best travelling headphones available. Best sound, comfort, noise cancelling, carry case, beautifully made and best value.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for NC1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for NC1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones