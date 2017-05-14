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    Multigroom series 7000 12-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

    MG7710/15

    Ultimate styling & precision

    Perfect your personal style with our most precise and versatile trimmer. 12 premium tools empower you to craft your unique style, from head to toe. Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut blades and added control with a no-slip rubber grip.

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    Suggested retail price: MYR291.00

    Multigroom series 7000 12-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

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    Ultimate styling & precision

    12-in-1 premium trimmer for ultimate versatility

    • 12 tools
    • DualCut technology
    • Up to 120 min run time
    • Showerproof
    Maximum precision with 2x more blades

    Maximum precision with 2x more blades

    This all-in-one hair trimmer features advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.

    12 pieces to trim your face and head

    12 pieces to trim your face and head

    The Philips Multigroom all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 12 attachments to provide a full-body grooming solution.

    Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

    Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

    Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.

    Precision shaver perfects the edges of cheeks, chin and neck

    Precision shaver perfects the edges of cheeks, chin and neck

    Use the precision shaver after trimming, to perfect the edges of your cheeks, chin and neck.

    Get the details right

    Get the details right

    The narrow design of the steel precision groomer makes it easy to precisely edge and finish small details.

    Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

    Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

    Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.

    Cut hair to your length

    Cut hair to your length

    Quickly touch up your face and hair with the eight reinforced cutting guards. 2 stubble combs for 1mm and 2mm trimming, an adjustable beard comb, 3 hair combs at 9mm, 12mm and 16mm, and 2 body combs for 3mm and 5mm grooming.

    120 minutes of runtime

    120 minutes of runtime

    This Philips trimmer gives you up to 120 minutes of cordless use from a single 1-hour charge. A quick 5-minute charge provides enough power for one full trim.

    Easy to grip

    Easy to grip

    Your trimmer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip for more controlled trimming. 

    Showerproof for convenient use in the shower and cleaning

    Showerproof for convenient use in the shower and cleaning

    This trimmer is designed to be water-resistant, so that you can use it comfortably in the shower and easily clean it under the tap.

    Store it and stay organized

    Store it and stay organized

    Declutter your bathroom and gym bag, and keep all your attachments in one place, with the small storage pouch for easy organization and travel.

    Warranty for purchase protection

    Warranty for purchase protection

    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

    Technical Specifications

    • Create the look you want

      Number of tools
      12 tools
      Styling tools
      • Metal trimmer
      • Detail metal trimmer
      • Precision shaver
      • Nose & ear trimmer
      • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
      • 2 stubble combs
      • 3 hair combs
      • 2 body combs
      Bodygroom/Hairclipping/Facial
      • Long beard
      • Short beard
      • Stubble look
      • Sharp lines
      • Detailed styling
      • Goatee

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush
      Pouch
      Storage pouch

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5 min quick charge
      Run time
      120 minutes
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion

    • Design

      Handle
      No-slip rubber grip

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      DualCut technology
      Cut in two directions
      Self-sharpening blades
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Display
      • Charging indicator
      • Battery low indicator
      Maintenance free
      No oil needed
      Wet & Dry
      Showerproof and easy cleaning

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