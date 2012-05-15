Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Classic micro sound system

MCM169/12
Overall Rating / 5
  • Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound
    -{discount-value}

    Classic micro sound system

    MCM169/12
    Overall Rating / 5

    Obsessed with sound

    For more music enjoyment, the Philips classic micro music system offers the ability to rip all your music - from CDs directly to a USB device. Plus, Dynamic Bass Boost ensures great sound. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR299.00

    Classic micro sound system

    Obsessed with sound

    For more music enjoyment, the Philips classic micro music system offers the ability to rip all your music - from CDs directly to a USB device. Plus, Dynamic Bass Boost ensures great sound. See all benefits

    Obsessed with sound

    For more music enjoyment, the Philips classic micro music system offers the ability to rip all your music - from CDs directly to a USB device. Plus, Dynamic Bass Boost ensures great sound. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR299.00

    Classic micro sound system

    Obsessed with sound

    For more music enjoyment, the Philips classic micro music system offers the ability to rip all your music - from CDs directly to a USB device. Plus, Dynamic Bass Boost ensures great sound. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Hi-Fi
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Obsessed with sound

      Relax with great music

      • CD ripping
      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

      Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

      Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

      Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

      Rip your favorite CDs to MP3

      Simply plug in your USB mass storage device to the USB port on Philips audio system and start recording your favorite music from CDs to your USB device or MP3 player - with one touch and no computer needed. So you can create your own MP3 files via direct MP3 digital recording.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        2 x 5 W RMS
        Sound enhancement
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • digital sound control 4 modes

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        3" woofer

      • Audio playback

        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        • USB flash drive
        Disc playback modes
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/program
        USB Direct playback modes
        • fast backward/fast forward
        • play/pause
        • previous/next
        • repeat
        • shuffle
        • stop

      • Audio recording

        Recording media
        USB device
        USB recording sources
        CD

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        • FM stereo
        • MW
        Station presets
        20
        Tuner enhancement
        • auto digital tuning
        • auto scan

      • Connectivity

        Audio/Video output
        Headphone (3.5mm)
        MP3 Link
        3.5mm stereo line in

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD alarm
        • radio alarm
        Clock
        • on main display
        • sleep timer
        Loader type
        top
        Display type
        LCD display
        Backlight color
        blue

      • Accessories

        Remote control
        Yes
        Others
        • FM/MW antenna
        • Quick start guide
        User Manual
        English
        Warranty
        World Wide Guarantee booklet

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        4.75  kg
        Main speaker width
        134  mm
        Main speaker height
        233  mm
        Main speaker depth
        153  mm
        Main unit depth
        216  mm
        Packaging width
        370  mm
        Main unit height
        231  mm
        Packaging height
        270  mm
        Main unit width
        147  mm
        Packaging depth
        326  mm

      • Power

        Power supply
        220 - 240  V

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Music with Digital Right Management not supported.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.