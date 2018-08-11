Hello to you Andyqin, Let us first of all thank you for taking the time to write this review and share your thoughts and queries with us. This is most definitely needed in order for Philips to support you and improve product make. How smart you actually connect the MCM1350 Hifi system to your television to listen to radio. This is of course possible but it is not the main use of the system. The reason why your hifi system shuts off after 15 minutes use is due to the ECO power standby mode setting. To turn this setting off please press on the standby button and hold it in for 3 long seconds. If you hold it in again for 3 long seconds you activate the ECO power standby function. This is a setting mostly to think of our environment, making sure the system also shuts off if it is not being used or if no buttons are pressed for 15 minutes or if the volume is too short. It then shuts off automatically to save power. We hope this can now be deactivated so that you can enjoy your radio for hours! Kind regards,