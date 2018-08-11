2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCM1350/12
Bring power to your tunes
Listen to all your favorites on your portable music player with USB Direct and Audio in. This Philips Micro music system also plays MP3-CD and CD-R/RW. 30 RMS max output power and Bass Reflex speakers deliver big sound and powerful bass.
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
30W
A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.
The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
2.6
of 5
9
Reviews
Nikki71
11/08/2018
United Kingdom
HELP
[Employee of philipsglobal] I love love love my DCB2272 but unfortunately it’s no longer working.... I turn it on it plays the DAB for less than a minute then get the message bye bye a cd will not even load before it goes off. Please help
This review was made for MCM1350 Micro music system
This review was made for MCM1350 Micro music system
Spudiwas
12/11/2016
United Kingdom
Good sound and everything easy to use
I didn't check whether headphones can be used with this product and only realised after purchase that they can't. Although it's a really nice system I like to listen to music whilst my wife is watching tv therefore I rarely use it.
This review was made for MCM1350 Micro music system
This review was made for MCM1350 Micro music system
markjp
09/02/2023
United Kingdom
Bargain, Now With Common Fault!
Bargain, good adjustable, powerful sound for small unit, which worked well when required for a few years. It now has developed a volume problem which I believe is common fault on MCM1350? Volume on my unit only goes down whichever direction you turn the control knob. My remote still works so Long Live My Remote!🤞
Pros
Good adjustable sound, neat
Cons
Volume Control Common Fault
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM1350 Micro music system
Date of Use 2021-02-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM1350 Micro music system
Date of Use 2021-02-09