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2 year warranty
Micro music system
Discontinued
Support
MCM1150/12
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Firmware History
EU Declaration of conformity - English
User manual - English
My Philips DVD/Bluray player feels warm
My Philips device does not recognize files on USB
Music stops when I am using the shuffle mode of my Philips device
Sound stutters during CD playback of my Philips device