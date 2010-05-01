Wirelessly stream or transfer your PC/ MAC music and photos

Your PC/ MAC is filled with music that you can now conveniently stream onto your Philips audio device – without messy cables. Share your favorite songs with others at a party, or simply enjoy them at the comfort of your home. Better yet, transfer and store your music onto the device’s hard disk and enjoy your collection anytime, even when your PC/ MAC is not available. Do the same for your photo collections, and view them at leisure while you listen to music. Unlock your PC/ MAC treasures with the convenience of wireless streaming.