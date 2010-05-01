Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- Composite video cable (Y)
- FM antenna
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
Feel the emotions of a live performance
This Philips MCI900/12 Streamium Wi-Fi component Hi-Fi system with SoundSphere speakers, for sound so natural you’ll think the artists were performing in front of you.160GB HDD, Internet radio, color display and easy navigation.
Bask in the glory and energy of music as SoundSphere gives you each note as the artist intended. Delivering clear and natural audio, SoundSphere creates a sound impression that is deeper and wider. The result is life-like audio that will make you believe the artists are performing before you. Each SoundSphere speaker features a tweeter that hangs above the speaker box. The tweeter is able to emit sound more clearly and in all directions. Precise audio crossover engineering and careful positioning of the woofer to embrace the tweeter ensures minimized interference and even more natural sound.
Let nature bring you its best. Natural materials have proven themselves unbeatable as acoustic building components. Speakers made with aluminum are more rigid, forming a more ideal enclosure that naturally impedes vibrations, optimzes soundwave propagation and produces more fidelity sound. The result is gorgeous looking speakers that give you sound that stays true to the original recording.
Philips' innovative FullSound technology faithfully restores sonic details to compressed music, dramatically enriching and enhancing it, so you can experience music without any distortion. Based on an audio post-processing algorithm, FullSound combines Philips' renowned expertise in music reproduction with the power of the latest generation Digital Signal Processor (DSP). The result is fuller bass with more depth and impact, boosted voice and instrument clarity, and rich detail. Rediscover your compressed music in true-to-life sound that will touch your soul and move your feet.
The Gold-plated speaker connector ensures better audio signal transmission compared to traditional click-fit connections. It also minimizes the electrical signal loss from the amplifier to the speaker box, resulting in sound reproduction that's as close to reality as possible.
Streamium comes with thousands of free Internet radio stations. Now you can stay abreast of all kind of music worldwide. Connect your Streamium to the Internet and listen to your favorite online programs on your audio system without having to turn on your PC.
The 160GB hard disk of this Philips sound system provides a very large capacity for you to store your PC/MAC digital music files, easily holding up to 2000 music albums. Space saving, smart music collection management, easy access and all in one place.
Fill a room with your favorite music with the 2x50W RMS music output power and Class "D" Digital Amplifier. The Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies it. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to produce the final result. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. The Amplifier also has more than 90% efficiency compared to a traditional AB amplifier. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.
Your PC/ MAC is filled with music that you can now conveniently stream onto your Philips audio device – without messy cables. Share your favorite songs with others at a party, or simply enjoy them at the comfort of your home. Better yet, transfer and store your music onto the device’s hard disk and enjoy your collection anytime, even when your PC/ MAC is not available. Do the same for your photo collections, and view them at leisure while you listen to music. Unlock your PC/ MAC treasures with the convenience of wireless streaming.
Enliven your listening experience with a vivid full color LCD, and enjoy easy and convenient control of all your music. As you listen to your favorite songs, album art shows up on-screen, adding life and sparkle to songs. Track selection becomes a breeze as the multi-line LCD shows you songs sorted by genre, artist or album.
Play DVD, DivX ®, MP3, Non-DRM AAC, WMA, FLAC, OGG and JPG.
High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) is a direct digital connection that carries digital high definition resolution video as well as digital multi-channel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals, HDMI delivers perfect picture and sound quality that's completely free from noise.
