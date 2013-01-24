Home
Wireless Micro Hi-Fi System

MCI298/12
  Obsessed with sound
    Wireless Micro Hi-Fi System

    MCI298/12
    Obsessed with sound

    Explore your music universe with this wall-mountable wireless Philips MCI298/12 micro system. Stream music from your PC/MAC, play CD, MP3 or FM and Internet radio and enjoy easy navigation on its intuitive touch screen with color display.

    Explore your music universe with this wall-mountable wireless Philips MCI298/12 micro system. Stream music from your PC/MAC, play CD, MP3 or FM and Internet radio and enjoy easy navigation on its intuitive touch screen with color display.

    Explore your music universe with this wall-mountable wireless Philips MCI298/12 micro system. Stream music from your PC/MAC, play CD, MP3 or FM and Internet radio and enjoy easy navigation on its intuitive touch screen with color display.

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

Suggested retail price: MYR999.00

    Explore your music universe with this wall-mountable wireless Philips MCI298/12 micro system. Stream music from your PC/MAC, play CD, MP3 or FM and Internet radio and enjoy easy navigation on its intuitive touch screen with color display.

      Obsessed with sound

      Stream music from PC/MAC and Internet - wirelessly

      Thousands of free Internet Radio Stations

      Thousands of free Internet Radio Stations

      Streamium comes with thousands of free Internet radio stations. Now you can stay abreast of all kind of music worldwide. Connect your Streamium to the Internet and listen to your favorite online programs on your audio system without having to turn on your PC.

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

      Playback iTunes music

      Playback iTunes music

      Now you can playback music from your iTunes library - without the need for any conversion - on your Philips Hi-Fi system! Supporting AAC codec used by iTunes library to rip and store music, simply install the TwonkyMedia software that comes with the system in order to access, select and play music from your iTunes library and playlists - wirelessly. Please note that the system does not support DRM-protected music purchased from the iTunes store.

      FM radio

      FM radio

      FM radio uses frequency modulation (FM) to provide high-fidelity sound over broadcast radio. This broadcast technology allows you to listen to your favorite radio stations on the FM band.

      20W RMS total output power

      20W RMS total output power

      This system has 20W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Complete integrated sound system

      Complete integrated sound system

      Your Philips Hi-Fi system is equipped with everything you need to enjoy music from your CDs, USB device, or wirelessly from PC/MAC and the Internet. It's all packed in one compact, slim and versatile design that fits with any living space. Plus, enjoy smart and intuitive ease of use with this system's touch screen control display.

      Works with home broadband connection and Wi-Fi router

      Works with home broadband connection and Wi-Fi router

      Your Philips Hi-Fi system comes with an Ethernet port to allow for plug-and-play Internet connection via DHCP. Also, the system is B/G Wi-Fi certified which makes it compatible with any B/G Wi-Fi certified router on the market. Easy and convenient, this system features a one-touch Wi-Fi Protected Setup to ensure secure Wi-Fi connection in mere seconds.

      Wireless stream music and photos from your PC/MAC

      Wireless stream music and photos from your PC/MAC

      Your PC/ MAC is filled with music that you can now conveniently stream onto your Philips audio device – without messy cables. Share your favorite songs with others at a party, or simply enjoy them at the comfort of your home. Do the same for your photo collections, and view them at leisure while you listen to music. Unlock your PC/ MAC treasures with the convenience of wireless streaming.

      Remote control for handy navigation

      Remote control for handy navigation

      Control all your Philips Hi-Fi system's functions from the comfort of your sofa. Search, navigate and playback your music with ease and speed. With direct keys such as Home and Favorite, you can have quick access to your main screen, your favorite Internet station or stream music from your PC/MAC and Internet - wirelessly. The Hi-Fi control center is in the palm of your hand.

      Touch screen for easy navigation

      Touch screen for easy navigation

      Touch screen control allows you to control your device by simply pressing on-screen buttons rather than physical buttons on the device. Simply power up the device and the touch screen user interface will show up on the LCD display with all the control options for the device. Touch screen control combines LCD display technology with pressure sensors and a powerful digital micro processor. When you press on a specific area of the screen with your finger, the relevant signal is sent to the processor and the command is immediately executed.

      Technical Specifications

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        • non DRM AAC (m4A)
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        • USB flash drive
        Internet Radio
        Yes
        Loader Type
        Slot
        PC Link playback mode
        • MP3 streaming via network
        • Wi-Fi wireless connection
        USB Direct Modes
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Stop
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat Play
        ID3-tag support
        Yes
        MP3 bit rates
        8-320 kbps and VBR
        WMA bit rates
        up to 192kbps, CBR/VBR

      • Sound

        Equalizer settings
        • Neutral
        • Jazz
        • Pop
        • Rock
        Sound Enhancement
        • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Equalizer
        • Treble and Bass Control
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down
        Output power (RMS)
        2x10W

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        Full range

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo

      • Connectivity

        Other connections
        Ethernet
        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Wireless connections
        • Wireless LAN(802.11g)
        • Wireless LAN(802.11b)
        Wireless Universal Plug & Play
        Enabled
        LAN wired
        Ethernet (RJ 45) 1x
        Encryption / security
        • WEP 128 bit
        • WEP 64 bit
        • WPA
        • WPA2
        • WPS-PBC
        • WPS-PIN
        Antenna
        FM Dipole
        Audio Connections
        3.5mm stereo line in -MP3 link
        Power
        220-240V

      • Convenience

        Display Type
        LCD
        Backlight
        Yes
        Backlight color
        White
        On-Screen Display languages
        • English
        • Dutch
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Spanish
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Eco Power Standby
        1 watt
        Headphone jack
        Yes
        Clock
        • On main display
        • Internet time
        Alarms
        • Buzzer Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        Display Enhancements
        • Brightness Control
        • Touch screen control
        Indications
        DIM mode
        Remote control
        1-Way

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        FM antenna
        Batteries
        2x AAA
        CD-ROM
        CD-ROM with Media Browser, Video Tutorial and manuals
        Quick start guide
        English, French, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, German, Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Portuguese, Russian, Polish
        Remote control
        1-way Remote
        User Manual
        English, French, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, German, Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Portuguese, Russian, Polish
        Warranty Card
        Warranty Card
        AC/DC Adaptor
        AC/DC Adapter

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        542 x 90 x 238 mm
        Set weight
        2.98  kg

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        3.5  inch

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 200-240 V
        • 50Hz

          Be the first to review this item