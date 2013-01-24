Playback iTunes music

Now you can playback music from your iTunes library - without the need for any conversion - on your Philips Hi-Fi system! Supporting AAC codec used by iTunes library to rip and store music, simply install the TwonkyMedia software that comes with the system in order to access, select and play music from your iTunes library and playlists - wirelessly. Please note that the system does not support DRM-protected music purchased from the iTunes store.