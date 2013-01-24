Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Micro Theater

MCD388/98
Overall Rating / 5
  • Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound
    -{discount-value}

    Micro Theater

    MCD388/98
    Overall Rating / 5

    Obsessed with sound

    Experience audio and video like never before with the wall-mountable Philips micro theater. Playback from multiple sources. Full High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) produces sharper images. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Micro Theater

    Obsessed with sound

    Experience audio and video like never before with the wall-mountable Philips micro theater. Playback from multiple sources. Full High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) produces sharper images. See all benefits

    Obsessed with sound

    Experience audio and video like never before with the wall-mountable Philips micro theater. Playback from multiple sources. Full High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) produces sharper images. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Micro Theater

    Obsessed with sound

    Experience audio and video like never before with the wall-mountable Philips micro theater. Playback from multiple sources. Full High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) produces sharper images. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Hi-Fi
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Obsessed with sound

      Sound that fits your home

      • Wireless subwoofer
      • wall-mountable

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Be the first to review this item

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.