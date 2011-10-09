2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCD289/98
Super-sleek wall-mountable theater
Enhance movie and music playback with the MCD289 and experience easy and clutter-free installation via a digital wireless subwoofer. It plays DVD, DivX and USB direct playback. Comes with table-top and wall-mount options.
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
The digital wireless subwoofer is optimized to reproduce bass frequencies. The result is a powerful reproduction of deep bass with the minimum of distortion.
3.0
of 5
3
Reviews
JerryWi
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
This product is stylish, sleek and compact.
I really liked this theatre system, the speakers are powerful and slim, they can be fixed to the DVD/audio player or they can stand on their own. The sub-woofer which is wireless is a bit large but does produce a good bass sound, the DVD player is compact and displays a subtle blue circle on the large screen with other information such as track numbers if you are listening to music or playing a DVD, also has USB connection. The down side to this product I found was it is a top loader which makes it awkward to load when it is in a cabinet and delicate as it has broken twice (not through it being knocked about), the other thing is it only plays standard DVD's, not HD or blu-ray.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD289 Micro Theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD289 Micro Theatre
Pedro
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
This product is stylish, sleek and compact.
I really liked this theatre system, the speakers are powerful and slim, they can be fixed to the DVD/audio player or they can stand on their own. The sub-woofer which is wireless is a bit large but does produce a good bass sound, the DVD player is compact and displays a subtle blue circle on the large screen with other information such as track numbers if you are listening to music or playing a DVD, also has USB connection. The down side to this product I found was it is a top loader which makes it awkward to load when it is in a cabinet and delicate as it has broken twice (not through it being knocked about), the other thing is it only plays standard DVD's, not HD or blu-ray.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD289 Micro Theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD289 Micro Theatre
PTUK
10/10/2011
United Kingdom
Awful product
Bought 3 of these units online. Only one works properly, one is totally defunct, and the other works only sometimes! Do not buy this product!
This review was made for MCD289 Micro Theatre
This review was made for MCD289 Micro Theatre