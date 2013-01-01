Watch over your home from your iPhone/iPad
The Philips InSight wireless home monitor allows you watch over your home when you are away. Setup is easy, giving you instant monitoring from an iPhone or iPad. Push alerts tell you when motion or noise has been detected. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The In.Sight wireless home monitor is a Wi-Fi enabled monitor, it uses your home wireless network to stream live video and audio with monitors that you can set up anywhere you like.
Once you have set up your InSight wireless home monitor on your local network, you can access the video stream from your iPhone or iPad anywhere in the world over Edge, 3G and wireless networks instantly. There's no limit to where and how you view your video.
Philips InSight wireless home monitor is a cutting-edge app-based wireless video monitor that lets you see and hear what's happening at home, from anywhere in the world. Completely free, the dedicated InSight app can be downloaded from the App Store, directly right from your iPhone or iPad.
Quick and easy set-up allows you to pair the InSight wireless home monitor with an iPhone or iPad. Place the QR code image in front of the monitor lens to activate the InSight app. The monitor is ready to use when light turns solid green.
With one app, you can watch up to 16 Philips InSight wireless home monitors. Place as many monitors as you like, anywhere you like.
Philips InSight wireless home monitor has a magnetic base that holds the monitor, allowing you to rotate and adjust your monitor to any angle.
InSight wireless home monitor comes with a wall mounting bracket. Use it to easily mount your monitor to any wall or ceiling. The base itself pivots and turns, so you can still reposition the InSight wireless home monitor when it is mounted.
Philips In.Sight wireless home monitor uses highly secure encryption to provide you with privacy at all times. In.Sight wireless home monitor uses a unique encryption key each time it makes a connection.
It's impossible to predict when something might happen. InSight wireless home monitor keeps watch with adjustable noise and motion detection. You will be alerted anytime noise or motion is detected.
Automatically receive push notifications on your iPhone/iPad when the monitor detects motion or noise.
The monitor automatically records events that are triggered by noise or motion. Next to that you can manually record events or even take pictures. The recordings are uploaded to your private Dropbox account.
The InSight wireless home monitor also allows you to find out what's going on at home in real time from your favorite web browser, be it Chrome, Internet Explorer, Safari or Firefox, on a PC or Mac.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.