Wireless Home Monitor

M100D/12
Overall Rating / 5
    Watch over your home from your iPhone/iPad

    The Philips InSight wireless home monitor allows you watch over your home when you are away. Setup is easy, giving you instant monitoring from an iPhone or iPad. Push alerts tell you when motion or noise has been detected. See all benefits

      Watch over your home from your iPhone/iPad

      Put your mind at ease

      • Double pack
      Wi-Fi enabled for placement anywhere in your home

      Wi-Fi enabled for placement anywhere in your home

      The In.Sight wireless home monitor is a Wi-Fi enabled monitor, it uses your home wireless network to stream live video and audio with monitors that you can set up anywhere you like.

      Instant monitoring from your iPhone or iPad

      Instant monitoring from your iPhone or iPad

      Once you have set up your InSight wireless home monitor on your local network, you can access the video stream from your iPhone or iPad anywhere in the world over Edge, 3G and wireless networks instantly. There's no limit to where and how you view your video.

      iPhone/iPad app for convenient operation

      iPhone/iPad app for convenient operation

      Philips InSight wireless home monitor is a cutting-edge app-based wireless video monitor that lets you see and hear what's happening at home, from anywhere in the world. Completely free, the dedicated InSight app can be downloaded from the App Store, directly right from your iPhone or iPad.

      Quick and easy set-up via QR code

      Quick and easy set-up via QR code

      Quick and easy set-up allows you to pair the InSight wireless home monitor with an iPhone or iPad. Place the QR code image in front of the monitor lens to activate the InSight app. The monitor is ready to use when light turns solid green.

      Watch up to 16 monitors with one app on your iPhone/iPad

      Watch up to 16 monitors with one app on your iPhone/iPad

      With one app, you can watch up to 16 Philips InSight wireless home monitors. Place as many monitors as you like, anywhere you like.

      Magnetic base for easy adjustment of viewing direction

      Magnetic base for easy adjustment of viewing direction

      Philips InSight wireless home monitor has a magnetic base that holds the monitor, allowing you to rotate and adjust your monitor to any angle.

      Extra wall mount for the best possible placement

      Extra wall mount for the best possible placement

      InSight wireless home monitor comes with a wall mounting bracket. Use it to easily mount your monitor to any wall or ceiling. The base itself pivots and turns, so you can still reposition the InSight wireless home monitor when it is mounted.

      Encrypted direct networking for secure connection

      Encrypted direct networking for secure connection

      Philips In.Sight wireless home monitor uses highly secure encryption to provide you with privacy at all times. In.Sight wireless home monitor uses a unique encryption key each time it makes a connection.

      Built-in noise and motion detection

      Built-in noise and motion detection

      It's impossible to predict when something might happen. InSight wireless home monitor keeps watch with adjustable noise and motion detection. You will be alerted anytime noise or motion is detected.

      Phone alerts when monitor detects noise/motion

      Phone alerts when monitor detects noise/motion

      Automatically receive push notifications on your iPhone/iPad when the monitor detects motion or noise.

      Recordings uploaded to your private Dropbox account

      Recordings uploaded to your private Dropbox account

      The monitor automatically records events that are triggered by noise or motion. Next to that you can manually record events or even take pictures. The recordings are uploaded to your private Dropbox account.

      Browser-based monitoring using any web browser

      The InSight wireless home monitor also allows you to find out what's going on at home in real time from your favorite web browser, be it Chrome, Internet Explorer, Safari or Firefox, on a PC or Mac.

      Technical Specifications

      • Lens & Sensor

        Sensor
        VGA
        Focus mode
        Fixed
        Focus range
        0.4M to infinity

      • Video Quality

        VGA streaming
        Yes
        Formats
        H.264 video compression
        White Balance
        Automatic white balance
        Exposure
        Automatic exposure control

      • Features

        Wi-Fi
        • 802.11 b/ g/ n (2.4GHz)
        • 802.11 a (5GHz) not supported
        Motion detection
        Yes
        Noise detection
        Yes
        LED indicator
        Yes
        Magnetic base
        Direction adjustable
        Reset button
        Yes
        Screw holes
        Yes, 1

      • Software

        Installation
        via App
        Automatic App update
        Yes
        Web browser support
        Yes
        System supported
        iOS4.3 or above
        iPad compatibility
        • iPad
        • iPad 2
        • New iPad
        • iPad with Retina display
        • iPad mini
        iPhone compatibility
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S
        • iPhone 5
        iPod compatibility
        iPod Touch 4th generation & up

      • Accessories included

        Extra wall mount
        2
        USB power adapter
        2
        USB cable
        2, 2.5m each
        Screws / wall anchors
        6
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes

      • Input and Output

        Microphone
        • High-senstitive
        • Mono
        USB
        Mini-USB port

      • Minimum Requirements

        Windows
        • Windows XP
        • Windows Vista
        • Windows 7
        • Internet Explorer 6.0
        • PENTIUM 4 - 2.8 GHz processor
        • 1GB RAM and 64 MB Video RAM
        MAC
        • MACINTOSH 10.4
        • MACINTOSH 10.5
        • MACINTOSH 10.6
        • MAC 1.66 Ghz Intel Core Duo
        • Safari 1.1

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Height
        175  mm
        Packaging Width
        158  mm
        Packaging Depth
        76  mm
        Product height
        95  mm
        Product width
        45  mm
        Product depth
        45  mm

          • Viewing live video over your home Wi-Fi network using the In.Sight wireless home monitor is free and unrestricted. Viewing live video remotely (either over an external Wi-Fi network or 3G network) is also free for unlimited sessions, but subject to a limit of 5 minutes per session.
          • Longer remote viewing session times and other premium features are available for purchase from the App. These conditions are subject to change.

