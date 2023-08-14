Search terms

  Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.
    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED [≈R5/R10] 12V and 24V signaling lights. They are bright and elegant so you can signal safely and stylishly.

      Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.

      Brighter, elegant signals

      • LED-WHITE [≈R5/R10]
      • Number of bulbs: 2
      • 12/24V, 6000 K Cool White
      • Advanced automotive system

      Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

      Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you're doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED signaling lights provide you with a bright daylight effect plus up to 6000 K for positioning and interior lighting. Your truck says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED signaling lights.

      Ergonomic design with three-LED array

      Whether it's for parking lights, license plate lights, or interior lighting, Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.

      Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

      While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there's no reason why you shouldn't look good at the same time. If you're wanting to upgrade your style without buying a newer truck, replacing your exterior lighting with Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED signals is a smart way to spend your money.

      Enhanced lifetime of up to 5,000 hours

      You want bright, stylish truck lights but you don't want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional bulbs - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. Even at a higher light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED lights are built to last. Due to features such as high-end LED technology and advanced heat-management systems, they last for up to 5,000 hours of operation.

      Easy to install and compatible with most truck models

      Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: Philips Ultinon Pro7000 comes with standard caps and is polarity-free, so replacement is quick and easy.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Polarity-free, Automotive Grade LED, Powerful brightness, Uniform light distribution
        Expected benefits
        Brighter, elegant signals

      • Product description

        Application
        Front position, rear position, side repetitor,interior, license plate
        Base
        BA15s
        Designation
        R5W/R10W LED white 24805 CU70 24V X2
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Range
        Ultinon Pro7000 SI
        Technology
        LED
        Type
        LED-WHITE [≈R5W/R10W]
        Voltage
        12V+24V  V

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        5000 hrs

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        6000  K
        Lumens
        130

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        • 1.05W(12V)  W
        • 1.25W(24V)  W
        Voltage
        12V+24V  V

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        24805CU70X2
        Ordering code
        72721930

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        6974260727219
        EAN3
        6974260727226
        Packaging type
        X2

      • Packed product information

        Length
        7,0 cm  cm
        Width
        2,5 cm  cm
        Height
        11,5 cm  cm
        Pack Quantity
        2 pcs
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10 packs
        Gross weight per piece [g]
        24

      • Outerpack information

        Length
        19,5 cm  cm
        Width
        15,5 cm  cm
        Height
        8,5 cm  cm
        Gross weight [kg]
        0,30

