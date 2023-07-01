Search terms

1

Ultinon Pro3100 SI

car headlight bulb

LUM11866CU31B1
  • Stand out from the crowd Stand out from the crowd Stand out from the crowd
    -{discount-value}

    Ultinon Pro3100 SI car headlight bulb

    LUM11866CU31B1

    Stand out from the crowd

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED 42mm festoons. The strong 6000 K white light illuminates the inside of your car while being kind to your eyes or illuminates your license plate with brighter, stylish white light. See all benefits

    Ultinon Pro3100 SI car headlight bulb

    Stand out from the crowd

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED 42mm festoons. The strong 6000 K white light illuminates the inside of your car while being kind to your eyes or illuminates your license plate with brighter, stylish white light. See all benefits

    Stand out from the crowd

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED 42mm festoons. The strong 6000 K white light illuminates the inside of your car while being kind to your eyes or illuminates your license plate with brighter, stylish white light. See all benefits

    Ultinon Pro3100 SI car headlight bulb

    Stand out from the crowd

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED 42mm festoons. The strong 6000 K white light illuminates the inside of your car while being kind to your eyes or illuminates your license plate with brighter, stylish white light. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Signaling and interior lighting
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Stand out from the crowd

      Durable and vibrant LED signaling

      • LED-FEST 43mm [≈Festoon 43mm]
      • Number of bulbs: 1
      • 12V, 6000 K daylight effect
      • Advanced automotive system

      Bright and stylish interior and license-plate lighting

      Select our bright white Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lamps for superior visibility and style in your car and on your license plate. These bright, stylish lights will transform your driving experience. Whether youre searching for a dropped phone, your passengers want to read, or youre trying to work out the best route to your destination, you can now enjoy bright interior light that's kind to your eyes. And these high-performance bulbs will also give you an eye-catching license plate. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED exterior signaling lights.

      Optimized for enhanced visibility

      Whether it's for reading light, glove compartment, license plate or trunk lighting, the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.

      Durable, long-lasting LED lighting

      You want bright and stylish car lights, but you dont want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional signal lights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3,000 hours, up to 3 times the lifespan of conventional 43mm 12V signaling festoons (Philips Festoon 43mm 12V). Replacing your conventional 43mm festoons with Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights will avoid multiple replacements in future to save you money and time.

      Easy to install and compatible with many car models

      Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with standard caps so replacement is easy and quick.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        High brightness, Easy to install
        Expected benefits
        Transform your lights

      • Product description

        Application
        Interior lights, licence plate, and glove compartment lights, trunk lights and license plate light
        Base
        SV8.5
        Designation
        LED-FEST 43mm [≈Festoon 43mm]
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Range
        Ultinon Pro3100
        Technology
        LED
        Type
        LED-FEST 43mm [≈Festoon 43mm]

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        3000 hrs

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        50
        Color temperature
        6000K

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        0.6  W
        Voltage
        12V  V

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11866CU31B1
        Ordering code
        72663230

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        6974260726632
        EAN3
        6974260726649
        Packaging type
        B1

      • Packed product information

        Width
        1.5  cm
        Pack Quantity
        1
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Length [in]
        9.5
        Height [in]
        13.5

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.23  kg
        Length [in]
        14.2
        Width [in]
        12.1
        Height [in]
        10.3

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.