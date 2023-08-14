Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you're doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED signaling lights provide powerful brightness with 15 LEDs for your stop and tail signals. They will help other drivers to see you better, which is vital for them to react sooner. The earlier you are seen, the safer your drive will be!