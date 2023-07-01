Durable, long-lasting LED lighting

You want bright and stylish car lights, but you dont want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional signaling lights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3,000 hours which is up to twice the lifespan of conventional W21/5W signaling bulbs (Philips W21/5W 12V). Replacing your conventional W21/5W with Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights will avoid multiple replacements in the future to save you money and time.