LUM11065RU31B2
    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED red [≈W21W] for your stop and rear fog signals. They are bright, intense red and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

      Durable and vibrant LED signaling

      • LED-Red [≈W21W]
      • Number of bulbs: 2
      • 12V, Intense red light
      • Advanced automotive system

      Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

      Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what youre doing, whether its reversing, maneuvering, turning or stopping. And when poor weather reduces visibility, bright and vibrant signaling is even more crucial. As stop and rear fog lights, Philips Ultinon Pro3100 signaling lights give you the performance you need, allowing other drivers vital extra time to react. Upgrade your exterior lighting to a more intense red. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED exterior signaling lights.

      Optimized for enhanced visibility

      The Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED exterior lighting range is designed for smarter light distribution to project exterior signaling light where you need it (whether thats reversing, stopping or signaling). With wide-angle, uniform light, not only can you can see more of the road, but other drivers can also see more of you.

      Durable, long-lasting LED lighting

      You want bright and stylish car lights, but you dont want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional signal lights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3,000 hours which is up to 7 times the lifespan of conventional W21W signaling bulbs (Philips W21W 12V). Replacing your conventional W21W with Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights will avoid multiple replacements in the future to save you money and time.

      Easy to install and compatible with many car models

      Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with standard caps so replacement is easy and quick.

      Easy to install on your car

      Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with polarity-free design, so you dont need to worry about the polarity during installation. It will save you time and make installation easier.

      Instant safety information for other drivers

      Compared to incandescent lamps, Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LEDs light up instantly to ensure that other drivers can react faster, keeping you safer.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        ECE red color, Polarity-free, Easy to install
        Expected benefits
        Transform your lights

      • Product description

        Application
        Stop lights and rear fog lights
        Base
        W3x16d
        Designation
        LED-Red [≈W21W]
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Range
        Ultinon Pro3100
        Technology
        LED
        Type
        LED-Red [≈W21W]

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        3000 hrs

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        65
        Color temperature
        Red

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        1.73  W
        Voltage
        12V  V

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11065RU31B2
        Ordering code
        72645830

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        6974260726458
        EAN3
        6974260726465
        Packaging type
        B2

      • Packed product information

        Width
        1.5  cm
        Pack Quantity
        2
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Length [in]
        9.5
        Height [in]
        13.5

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.49  kg
        Length [in]
        14.2
        Width [in]
        12.1
        Height [in]
        10.3

