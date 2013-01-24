Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Philips Sonicare AirFloss

Interdental - Nozzles

HX8012/05
    -{discount-value}

    For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss is an easy way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to help remove plaque in hard to reach areas. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: MYR85.00

    Removes plaque where brushing can’t

    • w/ 2 Nozzles
    An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

    Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.

    Guidance tip ensures correct placement

    The slim angled nozzle and guidance tip make finding the correct placement easy. Just slide along the tooth’s surface near the gum line until the tip fits into the groove between the teeth.

    Air and micro-droplet technology

    Nozzle designed for easy access to hard-to-reach areas

    Slim, angled nozzle designed for easy access to hard-to-reach areas

      * Suggested retail price

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Nozzle attachment
        Easily snaps on and off

      • Items included

        AirFloss Nozzle
        2

      • Cleaning performance

        Nozzles
        Best results change every 6mos

