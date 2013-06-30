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  • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss. Don’t floss? Then AirFloss. Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

    Philips Sonicare AirFloss Interdental - Nozzles

    HX8012/05

    Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

    For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss is an easy way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to help remove plaque in hard to reach areas.

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    Suggested retail price: MYR85.00

    Philips Sonicare AirFloss Interdental - Nozzles

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    Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

    Removes plaque where brushing can’t

    • w/ 2 Nozzles
    An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

    An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

    Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.

    Air and micro-droplet technology

    Air and micro-droplet technology

    AirFloss utilizes unique air and micro-droplet technology to send a burst of pressurized air and water or mouthwash between your teeth. The one-touch activation button is as simple as a mouse click.<br>

    Guidance tip ensures correct placement

    Guidance tip ensures correct placement

    The slim angled nozzle and guidance tip make finding the correct placement easy. Just slide along the tooth’s surface near the gum line until the tip fits into the groove between the teeth.

    Nozzle designed for easy access to hard-to-reach areas

    Slim, angled nozzle designed for easy access to hard-to-reach areas

    Technical Specifications

    • Ease of use

      Nozzle attachment
      Easily snaps on and off

    • Items included

      AirFloss Nozzle
      2

    • Cleaning performance

      Nozzles
      Best results change every 6mos

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    • than manual toothbrushing alone
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