Philips Sonicare 2 Series

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6232/20
Sonicare
    Philips Sonicare 2 Series Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6232/20
    Removes up to 7x more plaque*

    Offers you superior plaque removal at the push of a button

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Removes up to 7x more plaque*

      *than a manual toothbrush

      • 1 mode
      • 2 brush heads
      Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      Whitens teeth in just one week

      Whitens teeth in just one week

      Click on the W DiamondClean brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stain-removal bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.

      Better plaque removal to help reduce cavities

      Better plaque removal to help reduce cavities

      Provides better plaque removal and access to back teeth; brushing twice a day every day with this brush can help reduce cavities

      Safe on orthodontics, dental work and veneers

      Safe on orthodontics, dental work and veneers

      The gentle motion of this Philips Sonicare power toothbrush is safe for dental work, including orthodontics, implants and veneers, so you can brush without worry.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

      Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

      Starting something new can take some getting used to. Our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power with the first 14 uses with your new toothbrush.

      Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

      Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

      It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 2-Series
        Brush heads
        2 W DiamondClean standard
        Charger
        1

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Black

      • Cleaning performance

        Speed
        Up to 31000 brush movement/min
        Performance
        Removes up to 7x more plaque*
        Health benefits
        Helps reduce cavities
        Timer
        SmarTimer and Quadpacer

      • Ease of use

        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Brushing time
        Up to 2 weeks
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        NiMH
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 2 weeks

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      Accessories for this product

            Reviews

            • than a manual toothbrush