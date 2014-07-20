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  • Removes up to 7X more plaque* Removes up to 7X more plaque* Removes up to 7X more plaque*

    Philips Sonicare 2 Series plaque control 2 Series plaque control

    HX6231/01

    Removes up to 7X more plaque*

    Offers you superior plaque removal at the push of a button

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR338.00

    Philips Sonicare 2 Series plaque control 2 Series plaque control

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    Removes up to 7X more plaque*

    *than a manual toothbrush

    • 1 mode
    • 1 brush head
    Angled brush head for better access to back teeth

    Angled brush head for better access to back teeth

    This plaque-removing toothbrush has a slim, angled brush head which provides better access to back teeth and hard-to-reach places.

    Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

    Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

    Starting something new can take some getting used to. Our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power with the first 14 uses with your new toothbrush.

    Better plaque removal to help reduce cavities

    Better plaque removal to help reduce cavities

    Provides better plaque removal and access to back teeth; brushing twice a day every day with this brush can help reduce cavities

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

    Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

    It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

    Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the specially curved power tip makes reaching the teeth at the back of your mouth a breeze.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 2 weeks
      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Battery type
      NiMH

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Blue

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Brushing time
      Up to 2 weeks

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 DailyClean 3100
      Brush heads
      1 ProResults plaque control
      Charger
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Helps reduce cavities
      Performance
      Removes up to 7x more plaque*
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer
      Speed
      Up to 31000 brush movement/min

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean

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    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
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