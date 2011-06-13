Home
5.1 Home theater

HTS5591/98
  Enjoy powerful cinema in your home
    Enjoy powerful cinema in your home

    Maximize your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3Directional Angled Speakers! Play all your favorite entertainment content including 3D Blu-ray on this innovative Philips 5000 series home theater system.

      Obsessed with sound

      • 3D Blu-ray
      • iPod/iPhone ready
      3D Angled Speakers disperse sound evenly around the room

      3D Angled Speakers feature angled drivers to deliver sound not only towards the front but also to the sides, creating a wider sweet spot so you can enjoy more immersive and cinematic surround sound.

      Wireless rear speakers option for clutter free placement

      Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections.

      Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

      Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

      Smart TV to enjoy online services & access multimedia on TV

      Philips home theater systems with Smart TV offer you an array of enhanced features, including Net TV, DLNA and MyRemote. Net TV brings a wide range of online information and entertainment to your TV. Simply select Net TV in the Home Menu and to start browsing for services like, video-on-demand stores* for the latest releases in HD, and Catch-up TV. With DLNA, you can access photos, music and movies stored on your PC from the comfort of your couch. Can't find the remote control? Simply use your smart phone or tablet PC to control your home theater via the Philips MyRemote app.

      Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

      Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

      DoubleBASS technology for fuller and deeper bass

      DoubleBASS ensures you hear even the deepest bass tones from compact-sized subwoofers. It captures low frequencies and recreates them in the audible range of the subwoofer - delivering sound with more boom and panache, and ensuring you a full, uncompromised listening experience.

      Unique touch controls for easy access to your content

      Touch controls allow you to control the volume as well as other playback options by simply pressing the touch sensitive controls on the main unit.

      1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Compatible accessories
        • DCK3060 Dock for iPod/iPhone
        • RWSS5510 Wireless Rear Audio
        • STS1300 Floor stand
        • WUB1110 Wi-Fi USB Adaptor
        Included accessories
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • 4 x 75mm screws
        • 16 x 30mm screws
        • FM antenna
        • HDMI cable
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Safety & Legal Leaflet
        • Trademarks Sheet
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320kbps

      • Karaoke Playback

        Standard functions
        • Echo level control
        • Mic volume control
        • Pitch control

      • Still Picture Playback

        Compression format
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPEG HD
        • JPEG Progressive
        • PNG
        Picture Enhancement
        • Rotate
        • Slideshow with music playback
        • Zoom

      • Video Playback

        Compression formats
        • AVCHD
        • DivX Plus HD
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • RMVB
        • WMV HD
        • WMV SD

      • Optical Playback Media

        Playable Discs
        • AVCHD
        • BD
        • BD R / BD RE
        • CD
        • CDDA
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD
        • DVD +R/+RW
        • DVD -R/-RW
        • SVCD
        • VCD

      • File Format

        Audio
        • aac
        • mka
        • mp3
        • wav
        • wma
        Picture
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        Video
        • asf
        • avi
        • divx
        • mkv
        • mp4
        • mpeg
        • mpg
        • wmv

      • Connectivity

        Smart TV
        • DLNA
        • MyRemote
        • Net TV
        Front / Side connections
        • Microphone In
        • Music iLINK
        • USB / Wi-Fi slot
        Rear Connections
        • AUX IN 1
        • AUX IN 2
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • Digital coaxial in
        • Digital optical in
        • Ethernet
        • FM Antenna Socket
        • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)
        • iPod/iPhone Dock Jack
        • Mini Easy-Fit Speaker Jacks
        • SD/SDHC Card slot
        • Wireless Rear Audio

      • Convenience

        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • 21:9 format subtitle support
        • Audio Return Channel
        • Automatic audio input mapping
        • Dynamic Lipsync
        • One touch play
        • One touch standby
        • Remote Control-Passthrough
        HDMI Features
        • 3D
        • Audio Return Channel (ARC)
        • Content Type
        • Deep color

      • Dimensions

        Main Unit (W x H x D)
        435 x 57 x 357  mm
        Main Unit Weight
        3.7  kg
        Center Speaker (W x H x D)
        280 x 95 x 92  mm
        Center Speaker Weight
        1.4  kg
        Centre Speaker cable length
        2  m
        Front Tallboy Speaker (WxHxD)
        260 x 1101 x 260  mm
        Front Speaker Weight
        3.8  kg
        Front Speaker cable length
        4  m
        Rear Tallboy Speaker (WxHxD)
        260 x 1101 x 260  mm
        Rear Speaker Weight
        3.8  kg
        Rear Speaker cable length
        10  m
        Subwoofer (W x H x D)
        196 x 395 x 342  mm
        Subwoofer Weight
        4.8  kg
        Subwoofer cable length
        3  m
        Packaging (W x H x D)
        400 x 470 x 1125  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        30.51  kg

      • Loudspeakers

        Loudspeaker types
        • 1 x Centre speaker
        • 4 x Tallboy speakers
        Center speaker drivers
        2 x 3" full range woofers
        Center speaker freq range
        150 - 20k  Hz
        Center speaker impedance
        3  ohm
        Drivers per Tallboy speaker
        2 x 3" Full range woofers
        Tallboy speaker freq range
        150 - 20k  Hz
        Tallboy speaker impedance
        5  ohm
        Subwoofer type
        Passive
        Subwoofer driver
        1 x 6.5" woofer
        Subwoofer freq range
        20 - 150  Hz
        Subwoofer impedance
        3  ohm

      • Picture/Display

        Picture enhancement
        • HD (720p, 1080i, 1080p/24fps)
        • Progressive scan
        • Video upscaling

      • Power

        Power consumption
        105  W
        Power supply
        110-127V / 220-240V, ~50-60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 0.5 W

      • Sound

        Equalizer settings
        • Gaming
        • Movie
        • Music
        • News
        • Original
        Sound Enhancement
        • Dialog Enhancer
        • Dolby Digital Prologic II
        • DoubleBass
        • FullSound
        • Night Mode
        • Treble, Mid and Bass Control
        Sound System
        • Dolby Digital 5.1
        • Dolby Digital Plus
        • Dolby True HD
        • DTS Digital Surround
        • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
        Center speaker output power
        230 W
        Subwoofer output power
        230 W
        Tallboy speaker output power
        135 W x 4
        Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
        1000  W

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        • 80% recycled corrugated board
        • Electronic User Manual
        • No polyfoam
        • Soya based ink

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM
        Number of Preset Channels
        40

          • To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.

