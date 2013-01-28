Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

5.1 Home theater

HTS3593/40
Overall Rating / 5
  • Powerful surround sound Powerful surround sound Powerful surround sound
    -{discount-value}

    5.1 Home theater

    HTS3593/40
    Overall Rating / 5

    Powerful surround sound

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful 600W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    5.1 Home theater

    Powerful surround sound

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful 600W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback. See all benefits

    Powerful surround sound

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful 600W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    5.1 Home theater

    Powerful surround sound

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful 600W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Home theater speakers
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Powerful surround sound

      With Blu-ray 3D

      • Smart TV
      • 3D Blu-ray
      Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

      Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

      Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

      Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

      Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

      Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

      DivX Plus HD Certified for high definition DivX playback

      DivX Plus HD Certified for high definition DivX playback

      DivX Plus HD on your Blu-ray player and/or DVD player offers the latest in DivX technology to let you enjoy HD videos and movies from the Internet direct to your Philips HDTV or PC. DivX Plus HD supports the playback of DivX Plus content (H.264 HD video with high-quality AAC audio in an MKV file container) while also supporting previous versions of DivX video up to 1080p. DivX Plus HD for true HD digital video.

      Smart TV to enjoy online services & access multimedia on TV

      Smart TV to enjoy online services & access multimedia on TV

      Philips home theater & Blu-ray player with Smart TV offer you an array of enhanced features, including Net TV, SimplyShare & MyRemote. Net TV brings a wide range of online information & entertainment to your TV for services like video-on-demand. With SimplyShare, you can access photos, music & movies stored on your PC from the comfort of your couch. You can also use your smartphone/tablet to control your home theater via Philips MyRemote app.

      Optional dock for convenient playback from your iPod/iPhone

      Optional dock for convenient playback from your iPod/iPhone

      Attach this dock to your home theater system and you can enjoy your music, videos and pictures from your iPod devices and iPhone. Dock is sold as an optional accessory.

      Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

      Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

      Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.

      EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

      EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

      EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

      600W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

      600W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

      Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

      Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

      Turn your Smartphone into a remote for Philips AV products

      Created exclusively by Philips, the Philips MyRemote app lets you use your iPhone, iPod Touch or Android smartphones as a remote to control your Philips networked AV products. The app automatically recognizes your Philips Blu-ray player, home theater or Streamium audio system connected to your home Wi-Fi network, and gives you instant control from anywhere in your home. It allows you to switch between different Philips AV product and control each one independently.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Compatible accessories
        • DCK3061 Dock for iPod/iPhone
        • WUB1110 Wi-Fi USB Adaptor
        Included accessories
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • FM antenna
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Safety & Legal Leaflet
        • Trademarks Sheet
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320kbps

      • Still Picture Playback

        Compression format
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPEG HD
        • JPEG Progressive
        • PNG
        Picture Enhancement
        • Rotate
        • Slideshow with music playback
        • Zoom

      • Video Playback

        Compression formats
        • DivX Plus HD
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4

      • Optical Playback Media

        Playable Discs
        • AVCHD
        • BD
        • BD R / BD RE
        • CD
        • CDDA
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD
        • DVD +R/+RW
        • DVD -R/-RW
        • SVCD
        • VCD

      • File Format

        Audio
        • aac
        • mka
        • mp3
        • wma
        Picture
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        Video
        • avi
        • divx
        • mkv
        • mp4
        • mpeg
        • mpg

      • Connectivity

        Front Connections
        • Music iLINK
        • USB / Wi-Fi slot
        Rear Connections
        • AUX IN 1
        • Click-fit Speaker Connectors
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • Digital coaxial in
        • Digital optical in
        • Ethernet
        • FM Antenna Socket
        • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)
        • iPod/iPhone Dock Jack
        • SD/SDHC Card slot
        Smart TV
        • MyRemote
        • Net TV

      • Convenience

        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • 21:9 format subtitle support
        • Audio Return Channel
        • Automatic audio input mapping
        • Dynamic Lipsync
        • One touch play
        • One touch standby
        • Remote Control-Passthrough
        • System standby
        HDMI Features
        • 3D
        • Audio Return Channel (ARC)
        • Content Type
        • Deep color

      • Dimensions

        Main Unit (W x H x D)
        360 x 58 x 325  mm
        Main Unit Weight
        2.4  kg
        Center Speaker (W x H x D)
        159 x 84.5 x 80  mm
        Center Speaker Weight
        0.35  kg
        Centre Speaker cable length
        2  m
        Front Tallboy Speaker (WxHxD)
        240 x 1007 240  mm
        Front Speaker Weight
        1.6  kg
        Front Speaker cable length
        3  m
        Rear Tallboy Speaker (WxHxD)
        240 x 1007 x 240  mm
        Rear Speaker Weight
        1.6  kg
        Rear Speaker cable length
        7  m
        Subwoofer (W x H x D)
        160 x 267.5 x 265  mm
        Subwoofer cable length
        3  m
        Subwoofer Weight
        2.5  kg
        Packaging (W x H x D)
        800 x 400 x 377  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        15  kg

      • Loudspeakers

        Loudspeaker types
        • 1 x Centre speaker
        • 4 x Tallboy speakers
        Center speaker drivers
        1 x 2.5" woofers
        Center speaker freq range
        150 - 20k  Hz
        Center speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Drivers per Satellite speaker
        1 x 2.5" woofer
        Satellite speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Satellite speaker freq range
        150 - 20k  Hz
        Drivers per Tallboy speaker
        1 x 2.5" woofer
        Tallboy speaker freq range
        150 - 20k  Hz
        Tallboy speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Subwoofer type
        Passive
        Subwoofer driver
        1 x 5.25" woofer
        Subwoofer freq range
        20 - 150  Hz
        Subwoofer impedance
        4  ohm

      • Picture/Display

        Picture enhancement
        • HD (720p, 1080i, 1080p/24fps)
        • Progressive scan
        • Video upscaling

      • Power

        Power consumption
        110  W
        Power supply
        • 220-240V
        • 50Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 0.9 W

      • Sound

        Equalizer settings
        • Gaming
        • Movie
        • Music
        • News
        • Original
        Sound Enhancement
        • Night Mode
        • Treble and Bass Control
        Sound System
        • Dolby Digital 5.1
        • Dolby Digital Plus
        • Dolby True HD
        • DTS Digital Surround
        • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
        • DTS-HD Master Audio Essential
        Center speaker output power
        100 W
        Subwoofer output power
        100 W
        Tallboy speaker output power
        4 x 100 W
        Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
        600  W

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        Electronic User Manual

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM
        Number of Preset Channels
        40

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • FM antenna
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • Safety & Legal Leaflet
      • Trademarks Sheet
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.