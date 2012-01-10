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2 year warranty

All series

5.1 Home theater

Discontinued

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5.1 Home theater

HTS3520/98

5.1 Home theater

Discontinued

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Software & drivers

Firmware upgrade readme file - English

  • version: 1
  • PDF file, 212.4 kB
  • 10 January 2012

Software upgrade - English

  • version: V70
  • ZIP file, 5.8 MB
  • 10 January 2012

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English

  • PDF file, 522.1 kB
  • 2 May 2024

User manual

  • PDF file, 5 MB
  • 26 November 2023

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