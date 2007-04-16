ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

DVD home theater system

Discontinued

Support

DVD home theater system

HTS3100/98

DVD home theater system

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Software & drivers

Firmware upgrade readme file - English

  • version: 1
  • PDF file, 46.8 kB
  • 16 April 2007

Software upgrade - English

  • version: 11 Apr 2007
  • ZIP file, 2.3 MB
  • 11 April 2007

Manuals & Documentation

User manual - English

  • PDF file, 1.7 MB
  • 26 November 2023

Quick start guide - English

  • PDF file, 613.4 kB
  • 6 December 2023

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you