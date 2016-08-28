2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTD5580/98
Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! This Philips home theater has speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with DVD Disc playback.
Double basspipes
HDMI ARC & USB
Built-in Bluetooth
1000W
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.
3.0
of 5
1
Review
thathsara119
28/08/2016
Malaysia
cannot play MKV & MP4
sound is great.... cannot play most of the HD videos...
This review was made for HTD5580 5.1 DVD Home theater
This review was made for HTD5580 5.1 DVD Home theater
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