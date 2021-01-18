2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTD3509/98
300W Powerful cinematic surround sound
Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home theater. Exposed speakers drivers offering 300W powerful surround sound and DVD video upscaling to 1080p via HDMI for near-HD images.
HDMI ARC & USB
300W
Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.
HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures.
Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they be DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.
3.5
of 5
2
Reviews
Jean Michel
18/01/2021
US
Remote not response[HTD3509/98]
Very Good,My parents and also relatives were very attached on when buying new appliances.Surely in their times,I mean long ago,there were only these goods models\make and they of course chooses Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTD3509 5.1 DVD Home theater
Date of Use 2019-01-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTD3509 5.1 DVD Home theater
Date of Use 2019-01-17
Senaka
01/01/2017
Malaysia
after few months keep Power restarting and Lagging
after few months keep Power restarting and Lagging
This review was made for HTD3509 5.1 DVD Home theater
This review was made for HTD3509 5.1 DVD Home theater
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