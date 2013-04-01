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Discontinued

5.1 Home theater

HTB7530KD/98

Enjoy powerful home cinema with 3D Angled Speakers

Maximize your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3Directional Angled Speakers! Play all your favorite entertainment content including 3D Blu-ray on this innovative Philips HTB7530 home cinema system.

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Obsessed with sound

Enjoy powerful home cinema with 3D Angled Speakers

  • 3D Blu-ray

  • dock iPod/iPhone

Dock included for convenient playback from your iPod/iPhone

Dock included for convenient playback from your iPod/iPhone

Use the docking station for your iPod and iPhone, and enjoy music from your iPod and iPhone on the home theater system.

CinemaPerfect HD for clearer and sharper video playback

CinemaPerfect HD for clearer and sharper video playback

Philips' CinemaPerfect HD engine offers a new standard in clear and sharp video playback. This intelligent engine reduces noise and sharpens images to bring you higher quality video images than previously seen. Video noise reduction and super scaling work to reduce the noise that is produced when video is compressed into MPEG format. With improved color processing, the engine produces sharp, deep images on screen.

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

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