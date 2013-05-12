Home
1

5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

HTB3570/40
  Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass
    5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

    HTB3570/40
    Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

    Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home cinema system HTB3570. Exposed speakers drivers offering powerful 1000W with double basepipes and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.

      • HDMI ARC & USB
      • 1000W
      Philips SimplyShare lets you share your music, movies & photos from tablet, smartphone & PCs to your home theater & Blu-ray player. You can stream all entertainment directly from your DLNA-enabled devices or use remote control to access & stream media files from your PC. For the best wireless experience, install the SimplyShare app on your tablet/smartphone. You are now ready to enjoy all your entertainment effortlessly.

      Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

      Powerful speakers with a bass-reflex system and double basspipes enhance the lower frequencies and deliver rock-solid, deep bass sounds. You'll be able to hear the lowest murmur or the deepest roar.

      Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

      The Philips MyRemote app lets you use your smartphone or tablet as a remote to control your Philips AV products that are connected to your home Wi-Fi network, and gives you instant control from anywhere in your home. It also comes with useful functions such as SimplyShare to connect and stream all entertainment wirelessly; and MySound to customize your listening preferences.

      Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.

      HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures.

      EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

      DivX Plus HD on your Blu-ray player and/or DVD player offers the latest in DivX technology to let you enjoy HD videos and movies from the Internet direct to your Philips HDTV or PC. DivX Plus HD supports the playback of DivX Plus content (H.264 HD video with high-quality AAC audio in an MKV file container) while also supporting previous versions of DivX video up to 1080p. DivX Plus HD for true HD digital video.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Safety & Legal Leaflet
        • Trademarks Sheet
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • User Manual
        • FM antenna

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • AAC
        • FLAC
        • MP3
        • Ogg Vorbis
        • WAV
        • WMA
        • Dolby Digital
        • DTS
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320kbps

      • Still Picture Playback

        Compression format
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPEG HD
        • JPEG Progressive
        • PNG
        Picture Enhancement
        • Rotate
        • Zoom

      • Video Playback

        Compression formats
        • AVCHD
        • DivX Plus HD
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • H.264
        • ISO
        • WMV 9

      • Optical Playback Media

        Playable Discs
        • AVCHD
        • BD
        • BD R / BD RE
        • CD
        • CDDA
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD
        • DVD +R/+RW
        • DVD -R/-RW
        • SVCD
        • VCD

      • File Format

        Audio
        • aac
        • mka
        • mp3
        • wma
        Picture
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        Video
        • avi
        • divx
        • mkv
        • mp4
        • mpeg
        • mpg
        • wmv

      • Connectivity

        Rear Connections
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • Digital coaxial in
        • Digital optical in
        • Easy-Fit Speaker Jacks
        • Ethernet
        • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)
        • Fixed FM Antenna
        • USB (For VOD/BD-LIVE only)
        • AUX in
        Front Connections
        • Audio in
        • Hi-Speed USB

      • Convenience

        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Audio Return Channel
        • Automatic audio input mapping
        • One touch play
        • One touch standby
        • Remote Control-Passthrough
        • 21:9 format subtitle support
        • Dynamic Lipsync
        • System standby
        HDMI Features
        • 3D
        • Audio Return Channel (ARC)
        • Content Type
        • Deep color

      • Loudspeakers

        Loudspeaker types
        • 1 x Centre speaker
        • 4 x Tallboy speakers
        Center speaker drivers
        1 x 3" Full range woofer
        Center speaker freq range
        150 - 20k  Hz
        Center speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Drivers per Satellite speaker
        1 x 3" Full range woofer
        Satellite speaker freq range
        150 - 20k  Hz
        Satellite speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Subwoofer type
        Passive
        Subwoofer driver
        1 x 6.5" woofer
        Subwoofer freq range
        20 - 150  Hz
        Subwoofer impedance
        4  ohm

      • Picture/Display

        Picture enhancement
        • HD (720p, 1080i, 1080p/24fps)
        • Progressive scan
        • Video upscaling

      • Power

        Power consumption
        160  W
        Standby power consumption
        < 0.5 W
        Power supply
        • 220-240V
        • 50Hz

      • Sound

        Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
        1000  W
        Equalizer settings
        • Gaming
        • Movie
        • Music
        • News
        • Original
        Sound Enhancement
        • Night Mode
        • Auto Volume Leveller
        • Double Bass Sound
        • Treble and Bass Control
        Sound System
        • Dolby Digital Plus
        • Dolby True HD
        • DTS-HD Master Audio Essential
        Center speaker output power
        166W
        Satellite speaker output power
        4X166W
        Subwoofer output power
        166W

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Number of Preset Channels
        40
        Tuner Bands
        FM
        RDS
        Station Name

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 69073 1
        Gross weight
        21.66  kg
        Height
        54.7  cm
        Length
        66.9  cm
        Nett weight
        19.84  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        1
        Tare weight
        1.82  kg
        Width
        40  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        40  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 69073 1
        Gross weight
        21.66  kg
        Height
        54.7  cm
        Nett weight
        19.84  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        1.82  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Width
        66.9  cm

      • Dimensions

        Center Speaker (W x H x D)
        223 x 100x 80  mm
        Center Speaker Weight
        0.65  kg
        Centre Speaker cable length
        2  m
        Main Unit (W x H x D)
        435X56.3X286.5  mm
        Main Unit Weight
        2.66  kg
        Subwoofer (W x H x D)
        178 x 303 x 343  mm
        Subwoofer cable length
        3  m
        Subwoofer Weight
        3.67  kg
        Tallboy Speaker (W x D x H)
        247 x 242 x 1090  mm
        Tallboy Speaker Cable length
        10  m
        Tallboy Speaker Weight
        2.66  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        28  cm
        Height
        5.8  cm
        Weight
        2.64  kg
        Width
        43.5  cm

          • To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.
          • DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.
          • Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.