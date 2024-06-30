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  • The full 360° View of those closest to you The full 360° View of those closest to you The full 360° View of those closest to you
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    Home Safety Indoor 360° Camera with Privacy Shutter

    HSP5500/01

    Overall Rating / 5
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    The full 360° View of those closest to you

    Get the full 360° view day & night with our smart cctv camera, delivering 2K clarity & enhanced night vision. Track every moment with pan, tilt, and advanced motion tracking. Continuous CCTV style recording possible, even if the WiFi drops.

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    Home Safety Indoor 360° Camera with Privacy Shutter

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    The full 360° View of those closest to you

    Feel Safe. Feel Home.

    • Indoor use
    • Privacy Shutter
    • People, pet and cry detection
    • 2K Clarity & Night Vision
    See the full 360°

    See the full 360°

    Follow all the action with pan & tilt and advanced motion tracking, a 360 view of your home

    Day & night confidence

    Day & night confidence

    Go beyond Full HD with brilliant 2K clarity and enhanced night vision

    Hassle-free & worry-free

    Hassle-free & worry-free

    The average customer sets up in under 2 minutes, plus it's simple to use with local support at every step

    Keeps recording even if your Wi-Fi drops

    Keeps recording even if your Wi-Fi drops

    All events are recorded on the MicroSD card* and can be reviewed once Wi-Fi is restored

    Two-way talk from anywhere

    Two-way talk from anywhere

    Use the wifi camera to communicate directly with people and pets via the app

    Get the alerts that matter

    Get the alerts that matter

    Prioritize AI detection for people, pets, and sounds, or even a child crying & respond by triggering the built-in siren or two-way talk.

    Keep your data yours

    Keep your data yours

    Feel secure with the same data encryption standard trusted by banks plus biometric recognition to safeguard your app

    Privacy on demand

    Privacy on demand

    Simply slide the privacy shutter closed for added peace of mind

    Record it all, 24/7

    Record it all, 24/7

    Thanks to continuous power, you can choose to continuously record to the MicroSD card* for CCTV-style monitoring

    Wi-Fi connected for total control

    Wi-Fi connected for total control

    Simply connect your smart camera to Wi-Fi, and you're in control from wherever you are

    Secure storage options

    Secure storage options

    Up to 128GB MicroSD card*, secured with the same data encryption standard trusted by banks.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Functions
      Records even if WiFi is lost, Privacy Zones, Child Cry Detection, Continuous Recording (CCTV style), Inactive Mode, Privacy Shutter
      Night vision
      Enhanced Black & White Infrared visibility up to 10m
      Two-way audio
      Yes
      Noise cancellation
      Yes
      Data encryption
      End-to-end encryption, AES 128bit
      Local storage (SD-card)
      Up to 128GB MicroSD Slot (SD card not included)
      Pan functionality
      Yes
      Tilt functionality
      Yes
      Real-time alerts
      Yes
      Alert settings
      Yes
      Spotlight
      No
      Siren
      Yes
      Warranty
      2 years
      Removable battery
      No
      EU declaration of conformity
      n/a
      WiFi Frequency
      2.4 Ghz
      Minimum Network Requirements
      2Mbps
      Image Sensor
      3MP
      Video Format
      2K

    • Technical Specifications

      Power Source
      Mains Power (5V DC / 2A), USB-C

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Width
      92 mm
      Product Height
      92 mm
      Product Weight
      242 g

    • Durability

      Operating Temperature
      -10°C to 45°C
      Weatherproof
      No

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    • *MicroSD card sold separately
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