2 year warranty
Discontinued
Save space and effort
Save space, effort and time with the vertical-design Philips food processor HR7625/70. It’s extremely powerful and superbly multi-functional so you can finish any preparation task in seconds! Including a blender.
500 W
Compact 2 in 1 setup
2 L bowl
Microstore allows you to store all your accessories inside the bowl for easy and compact storage.
The Philips food processor has two speed settings to match hard or soft ingredients. Plus, a pulse funtion for chopping garlic or crushing ice for example.
With the 500W motor plus 2 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed for optimal results
3.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Rozikin
19/08/2013
Malaysia
Preparatipn for cooking made easy. Very versatile.
No manual chopping of ingredients during food preparation. Less time used and therefore making cooking more intereting.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7625/70 Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7625/70 Food processor
Mother
30/07/2012
United Kingdom
DOES WHAT IT SAYS
ITS GOOD PRODUCT FOR THE MONEY I PAID. but the design could have been little better. attachment drop while aSSEMBLING AND DETTACHING.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Food processor
PHILLIPSFAN123
30/07/2012
United Kingdom
DOES WHAT IT SAYS
ITS GOOD PRODUCT FOR THE MONEY I PAID. but the design could have been little better. attachment drop while aSSEMBLING AND DETTACHING.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Food processor