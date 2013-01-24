Search terms
Save space and effort
Save space, effort and time with the vertical-design Philips food processor HR7620/70. It’s extremely powerful and superbly multi-functional so you can finish any preparation task in seconds! See all benefits
Microstore allows you to store all your accessories inside the bowl for easy and compact storage.
The Philips food processor has two speed settings to match hard or soft ingredients. Plus, a pulse funtion for chopping garlic or crushing ice for example.
The Food Processor comes with 5 different accessories that enable it to perform 15+ different functions. The – dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool for mixing batter and for heavy kneading. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Metal disk inserts to handle medium shredding and granulating. And an emulsifying disk to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise.
With the 500W motor plus 2 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed for optimal results
The special vertical design has a 35% smaller footprint versus side-by-side food processors. This saves valuable worktop space and means that even the smallest kitchens can now have a food processor.
