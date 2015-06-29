2 year warranty
Discontinued
Save space and effort
Save space, effort and time with the vertical-design Philips food processor HR7620/70. It’s extremely powerful and superbly multi-functional so you can finish any preparation task in seconds!
500 W
2 L bowl
Microstore allows you to store all your accessories inside the bowl for easy and compact storage.
The special vertical design has a 35% smaller footprint versus side-by-side food processors. This saves valuable worktop space and means that even the smallest kitchens can now have a food processor.
The Philips food processor has two speed settings to match hard or soft ingredients. Plus, a pulse funtion for chopping garlic or crushing ice for example.
4.3
of 5
16
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Elysha
29/06/2015
Malaysia
This product is great
I have used this product since 2011 and still using it now. It had dropped once while I was cleaning and, the bottom or base broke off. Leaving the rest of the body intake. I thought it was a goner but it still work perfectly. I would recommend this product definitely
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7620/70 Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7620/70 Food processor
littlewelshbird
01/11/2011
United Kingdom
food prosesser
found prosesser easy to use, very compact fits nicely in my kitchen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Food processor
hrvgirl
05/10/2011
United Kingdom
Great Food Processor
Love the food processor for shredding, slicing, grating and mixing does what the label say's. Really pleased
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Food processor