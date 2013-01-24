Home
Food processor

HR7605/10
  The versatile space saver
    Food processor

    HR7605/10
    The versatile space saver

    This Philips Food Processor is a space-saving, time-saving multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. With this one appliance you can handle over 15 different jobs in a fraction of the time it would normally take.

    Suggested retail price: MYR310.00
    Food processor

    The versatile space saver

    Food processor

HR7605/10

This Philips Food Processor is a space-saving, time-saving multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. With this one appliance you can handle over 15 different jobs in a fraction of the time it would normally take.

      The versatile space saver

      Easily stored food processor

      • 350 W
      • 2.1 L bowl
      All accessories fit in the bowl for compact storage

      All accessories fit in the bowl for compact storage

      Microstore allows you to store all your accessories inside the bowl for easy and compact storage.

      Easily peforms 15+ functions

      Easily peforms 15+ functions

      The Food Processor comes with 5 different accessories that enable it to perform 15+ different functions. The – dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool for rmixing batter and for heavy kneading. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Metal disk inserts to handle medium shredding, medium slicing and granulating. And an emulsifying disk to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise.

      Small enough to fit easily in any cupboard

      Small enough to fit easily in any cupboard

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Number of inserts/discs
        3
        Shredding insert medium
        For medium shredding of vegetables and fruit
        Slicing insert medium
        For medium slicing of vegetables and fruits
        Granulating insert medium
        For granulating of potatoes, cheese
        Emulsifying disc.
        • Whipping
        • Whisking
        • Emulsifying application
        Stainless steel chopping knife
        • chopping
        • blending
        • kneading
        • pureeing
        • mixing

      • Design specifications

        Housing
        PP
        Switch and toolholder
        POM
        Bowl, cover, pusher
        SAN
        Emulsifying disc
        ABS
        Metal knife and inserts
        stainless steel & ABS

      • Technical specifications

        Motor
        Universal, radio/tv interference suppressed
        Power
        350  W
        Cake batter capacity
        250  g
        Bowl content
        2.1  L
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Color(s)
        White with mineral green accents
        Safety
        Automatic resettable cut-off protecting the motor
        Speeds
        1+ pulse
        Cord length
        75  cm

      • Country of origin

        Hungary
        Yes

