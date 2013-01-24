Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

disposable dust bag

HR6938/10
Overall Rating / 5
  • The original Philips dust bag The original Philips dust bag The original Philips dust bag
    -{discount-value}

    disposable dust bag

    HR6938/10
    Overall Rating / 5

    The original Philips dust bag

    Philips original double layer dust bags HR6938/10 hold more and last longer. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    disposable dust bag

    The original Philips dust bag

    Philips original double layer dust bags HR6938/10 hold more and last longer. See all benefits

    The original Philips dust bag

    Philips original double layer dust bags HR6938/10 hold more and last longer. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    disposable dust bag

    The original Philips dust bag

    Philips original double layer dust bags HR6938/10 hold more and last longer. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all vacuum-cleaner-bags
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      The original Philips dust bag

      Oslo+ Hygiene

      • 6 bags
      • 1 AFS micro filter
      • 1 motor protection filter
      • Compatible with ia HR8700...99

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessory specifications

        Disposable dust bags for
        • HR6300 - HR6320
        • HR6340 - HR6800
        • HR8700 - HR8899
        • HR8949
        • T300 - T800
        • TC400 - TC999
        • TCX400 - TCX999
        Number of AFS micro filters
        1
        Number of dust bags
        6
        Number of motor filters
        1

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item