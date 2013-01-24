Home
Viva Collection

Mixer

HR3745/11
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection Mixer

    HR3745/11
    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 450 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs. See all benefits

    Viva Collection Mixer

    Viva Collection Mixer

      Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes

      Up to 25% faster* with powerful 450W motor

      • 400W
      • 5 speeds + turbo
      • Autodriven 3L Bowl
      • Deep purple
      Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

      Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

      The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter

      Seamless mixing for airy batter

      Seamless mixing for airy batter

      The bowl was designed to seamlessly match the conic shaped beaters for best mixing results.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &lt;gt/&gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        400 W
        Capacity bowl
        3 L
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Cord length
        1.2 m

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        ABS plastic
        Material accessories
        Stainless Steel

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        5 + turbo
        Product features
        • Cord storage
        • On/off switch
        • Turbo function

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Double balloon beater
        • Kneading tool

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        White
        Color of control panel
        Cashmere Grey

          • Whipping 4 eggwhites vs. predecessor