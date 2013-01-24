Search terms
50% finer blending*
With ProBlend 6 3D technology, 1400 watts of power and speeds up to 35,000 RPM, enjoy smoother smoothies and blends with just the right taste and texture. Proven to motivate users to increase fruits and vegetables in their diet.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Finer blending of fruits and vegetables, thanks to our 1400W motor.
We developed our ProBlend 6 3D technology to ensure that all of the ingredients in your smoothie are finely blended – so the nutrients in fruit, vegetables and nuts are unlocked from the cell structure and easily absorbed by your body.
35000 RPM for excellent blending and even healthier smoothies
The large 2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.5 liters for deliciously blended smoothies to share with the whole family or save for later.
From gentle blending for soft fruits – to a burst of power for harder fruit and vegetables. It’s up to you with our variable manual speed options.
Smoothies preset program made easy for homemade smoothies.
All detachable parts of your Philips blender are dishwasher safe - except for the blade unit, which can be easily rinsed clean. The base can be wiped clean if needed.
To clean the blender blades, simply detach them from the blender jar and rinse. However, the blades cannot be cleaned in the dishwasher, to preserve their sharpness.
You enjoy a 2-year worldwide warranty on our blenders – which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.
