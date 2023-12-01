Search terms

  Enjoy velvety smoothies with effortless cleaning
    5000 Series Blender

    HR3030/00

    Enjoy velvety smoothies with effortless cleaning

    Turn the toughest ingredients such as frozen fruit and nuts into the finest smoothies with Philips 5000 Series Blender with 1200 W motor. A cleaning setting makes it all effortless from start to finish.

    5000 Series Blender

    Enjoy velvety smoothies with effortless cleaning

    50% more powerful* with ProBlend Plus technology

    • ProBlend Plus technology
    • 1200 W ProBlend Plus motor
    • Thick frozen-fruit smoothies without adding water
    1200 W ProBlend Plus motor blends the hardest ingredients

    1200 W ProBlend Plus motor blends the hardest ingredients

    50% more power* makes velvety smooth drinks, soups, and sauces from even the hardest ingredients, like frozen fruit, ice, and nuts.

    New ProBlend Plus blades for silky-smooth texture

    New ProBlend Plus blades for silky-smooth texture

    Extended blades are longer and thicker to crush and blend even the hardest ingredients.

    ProBlend Plus ribbed glass jar for perfect circulation

    ProBlend Plus ribbed glass jar for perfect circulation

    Ribs in the glass guide your ingredients into the vortex for optimal circulation and ideal results.

    Thick frozen-fruit smoothies without adding water

    Thick frozen-fruit smoothies without adding water

    Make velvety smoothies and smoothie bowls from frozen fruit with little or no liquid needed. Use the tamper to push ingredients down and keep them circulating until you reach the perfect consistency.

    2-liter capacity for the whole family

    2-liter capacity for the whole family

    Large 2-liter jar with a 1.5-liter working capacity makes smoothies for the whole family in one healthy, delicious batch.

    3 speeds plus Pulse put you in control

    3 speeds plus Pulse put you in control

    Choose from three speed settings for hard and soft ingredients. Or use the Pulse feature for extra bursts of power when you need it.

    Detachable blades for easy cleanup

    Detachable blades for easy cleanup

    Separate the blade unit from the blending jar to wash by hand or in the dishwasher.

    Easy cleaning without scrubbing

    Easy cleaning without scrubbing

    Cleanup is simple with the manual clean setting. Say goodbye to scrubbing!

    Dishwasher-safe parts

    Dishwasher-safe parts

    All detachable parts of your Philips blender are dishwasher safe.

    HomeID app for all the inspiration you need

    HomeID app for all the inspiration you need

    Discover a world of delicious recipes! Explore our HomeID app for tasty drinks, soups, sauces and more plus tips and guidance for using your blender.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      Tamper

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      1200  W

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight
      3.54 kg
      Item length
      20.5 cm
      Item width
      19.4 cm
      Item height
      48.2 cm

    • General specifications

      Type of lid
      Removable
      Dishwasher safe
      Detachable parts are dishwasher safe
      Blade
      4-star blade
      Manual cleaning function
      Yes
      Speed
      3 speeds and Pulse

    • Design and finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic
      Material jar
      Glass
      Material blade
      Steinless steel

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • *vs HR2228
