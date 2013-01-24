Home
Daily Collection

Blender jar

HR2905/00
Overall Rating / 5
    -{discount-value}

    1.5 L plastic jar with 5-stars blade for your blender to prepare perfect end results for your smoothies, soups, dressings, milkshakes and more.

    Extra jar with 5-stars blade for your blender

    • 1.5 L
    2 year guarantee

    2 year guarantee

    With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

    All parts are dishwasher safe

    All parts are dishwasher safe

    All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

    Comfortable thumb grip handle

    Comfortable thumb grip handle

    New handle has a thumb grip position to hold and carry the jar easily.

    Improved pouring by new spout

    Improved pouring by new spout

    New spout design will prevent leakage after pouring to the glass.

    Break-resistant jar

    Break-resistant jar

    Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar

    Fits Philips models: HR2100, HR2104, HR2108, HR2113, HR2114

    Fits the following Blender models: HR2100, HR2104, HR2108, HR2113, HR2114

    Specification highlights

    • Material blender jar

      SAN

    • Effective jar capacity

      1.25  L

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Material blade
      Stainless steel
      Material blender jar
      SAN
      Color(s)
      White and beige

    • Technical specifications

      Effective jar capacity
      1.25  L
      Max Jar Capacity
      1.5 l

        Reviews

        Be the first to review this item