Search terms

  • Blend beyond the limits Blend beyond the limits Blend beyond the limits
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    5000 Series Blender

    HR2767/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Blend beyond the limits

    Enrich your culinary canvas with Philips 5000 Series Blender. Enjoy finest blends even from the recipes with frozen fruits, ice cubes, and nuts. Sleek design for your kitchen counter. Detachable dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning.

    See all benefits

    5000 Series Blender

    Similar products

    See all Blender
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Blend beyond the limits

    Prepare smoothies, dips, sauces, pastes, and more

    • 1000 W ProBlend Plus motor
    • 700 ml and 500 ml tumblers, 300 ml small cup
    • Dishwasher safe detachable parts
    • Various recipes and tips with HomeID app
    Finest blends with ProBlend Plus technology

    Finest blends with ProBlend Plus technology

    Motor, blades, and tumbler designed to work together for perfect results so that you can have finest blends even from the recipes with ice cubes, nuts, and frozen fruits.

    1000 W ProBlend Plus motor for effortless blending

    1000 W ProBlend Plus motor for effortless blending

    The ProBlend Plus motor creates a fast circulation of the ingredients for effortless blending

    ProBlend Plus blades for silky-smooth texture

    ProBlend Plus blades for silky-smooth texture

    Long, thick, and sharp 6 blades crush and blend the hardest ingredients into finest texture

    ProBlend Plus tumbler for perfect circulation of ingredients

    ProBlend Plus tumbler for perfect circulation of ingredients

    Ribs in the tumblers push the ingredients back to the circulation so that your ingredients are evenly blended for smooth results.

    300 ml small cup with flat blade for coffee beans and spices

    300 ml small cup with flat blade for coffee beans and spices

    Enjoy freshly ground coffee and spices at home with 300 ml small cup and flat blade. Use them instantly or pop on the lid to store for later. The cup is made with Tritan from Eastman, it is 100% BPA free, shatter-resistant, and dishwasher-safe.

    Elegant compact design suits every kitchen

    Elegant compact design suits every kitchen

    Add stylish touch to your kitchen. Stainless steel design with a compact footprint and detachable parts for easy storage.

    Versatile blender makes all your favorite recipes

    Versatile blender makes all your favorite recipes

    Enjoy a wide variety of homemade recipes; velvety smoothies, creamy shakes, thick rich sauces, and freshly ground coffee.

    Press and twist for one-touch simplicity

    Press and twist for one-touch simplicity

    The press-and-twist tumbler eliminates buttons and dials. Blend effortlessly, all in one simple motion.

    Detachable blades for easy cleaning

    Detachable blades for easy cleaning

    Rinse the detachable blades under the tap or pop them in the dishwasher for thorough cleaning.

    Dishwasher-safe for carefree daily use

    Dishwasher-safe for carefree daily use

    All detachable parts are easy to rinse and dishwasher safe. Durable tumblers and cups made with Tritan from Eastman withstand daily wash cycles for long-lasting enjoyment.

    700 and 500 ml tumblers with lids for storage or on-the-go

    700 and 500 ml tumblers with lids for storage or on-the-go

    Blend and go with the handy 700 ml and 500 ml tumblers. Make your daily smoothie, then pop on a leak-proof lid to take it with you. Or store it in the fridge for later. The tumblers are made with Tritan from Eastman, it is 100% BPA free, shatter-resistant, and dishwasher-safe.

    HomeID app for all the inspiration you need

    Discover a world of delicious recipes! Explore our HomeID app for tasty drinks, soups, sauces and more plus tips and guidance for using your blender.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Pre-programmed settings
      NA
      Functions
      blending
      Product Type
      mini blender
      Certifications
      NA
      Capacity Basket
      NA
      Capacity Watertank
      NA
      Number of servings
      3
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Interface
      Press and twist the jar to main unit
      Cord length
      0.85
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Keep warm function
      NA
      Timer
      NA
      Technology
      ProBlend Plus technology
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      NA
      Power light
      NA
      Cool-touch handgrips
      NA
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes
      Min temperature
      NA
      Maximum temperature
      NA
      Capacity level indicator
      Yes
      Pressure release valve
      NA
      Jar material
      Tritan
      Blade Material
      Sustainless steel
      Rotations per minute (RPM)
      21000
      BPA free
      Yes
      Pulse function
      Yes
      Blades detachable
      Yes
      Ability to crush ice
      Yes
      Ability to blend hot ingredients
      No
      Recipe book
      No
      Noise level (standard)
      Lc = 86dB(A)
      Noise level (power)
      NA
      Noise level (sleep)
      NA
      Internet connectivity
      NA
      Smart home compatibility
      NA
      Wi-Fi range
      NA
      Warranty
      2
      Heating time
      NA
      Compatitable with Dry-food
      NA
      Self-clearing functionality
      NA
      EU declaration of conformity
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1000W
      Voltage
      230V
      Frequency
      50Hz
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No
      Energy Efficiency rating
      NA

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      300ml tumbler jar
      Included Accessories 2
      sport lid
      Included Accessories 3
      flat lid
      Related Accessories 1
      Leaflet
      Related Accessories 2
      DFU

    • Safety feature

      Safety certification
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      No
      Temperature indicator
      No
      Automatic blade stop
      No
      Child lock
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      14.4
      Product Width
      14
      Product Height
      38.3
      Product Weight
      2.383
      Package Length
      17.2
      Package Width
      28.5
      Package Height
      36.5
      Package Weight
      3.635

    • Durability

      Case
      100% recycled content
      User Manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.
    Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd (196001000018 (3690-P))

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.