Enrich your culinary canvas with Philips 5000 Series Blender. Enjoy finest blends even from the recipes with frozen fruits, ice cubes, and nuts. Sleek design for your kitchen counter. Detachable dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning.
Motor, blades, and tumbler designed to work together for perfect results so that you can have finest blends even from the recipes with ice cubes, nuts, and frozen fruits.
1000 W ProBlend Plus motor for effortless blending
The ProBlend Plus motor creates a fast circulation of the ingredients for effortless blending
ProBlend Plus blades for silky-smooth texture
Long, thick, and sharp 6 blades crush and blend the hardest ingredients into finest texture
ProBlend Plus tumbler for perfect circulation of ingredients
Ribs in the tumblers push the ingredients back to the circulation so that your ingredients are evenly blended for smooth results.
300 ml small cup with flat blade for coffee beans and spices
Enjoy freshly ground coffee and spices at home with 300 ml small cup and flat blade. Use them instantly or pop on the lid to store for later. The cup is made with Tritan from Eastman, it is 100% BPA free, shatter-resistant, and dishwasher-safe.
Elegant compact design suits every kitchen
Add stylish touch to your kitchen. Stainless steel design with a compact footprint and detachable parts for easy storage.
Versatile blender makes all your favorite recipes
Enjoy a wide variety of homemade recipes; velvety smoothies, creamy shakes, thick rich sauces, and freshly ground coffee.
Press and twist for one-touch simplicity
The press-and-twist tumbler eliminates buttons and dials. Blend effortlessly, all in one simple motion.
Detachable blades for easy cleaning
Rinse the detachable blades under the tap or pop them in the dishwasher for thorough cleaning.
Dishwasher-safe for carefree daily use
All detachable parts are easy to rinse and dishwasher safe. Durable tumblers and cups made with Tritan from Eastman withstand daily wash cycles for long-lasting enjoyment.
700 and 500 ml tumblers with lids for storage or on-the-go
Blend and go with the handy 700 ml and 500 ml tumblers. Make your daily smoothie, then pop on a leak-proof lid to take it with you. Or store it in the fridge for later. The tumblers are made with Tritan from Eastman, it is 100% BPA free, shatter-resistant, and dishwasher-safe.
HomeID app for all the inspiration you need
Discover a world of delicious recipes! Explore our HomeID app for tasty drinks, soups, sauces and more plus tips and guidance for using your blender.