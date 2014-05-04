Search terms

Blender

HR2120/02
  • More than a blender More than a blender More than a blender
    More than a blender

    The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited See all benefits

      More than a blender

      Blend super smoothie,tasty soups and healthy juice

      • 600 W
      • 2 L Plastic Jar
      • with spatula
      • 5 speed and pulse
      Powerful 600W motor

      Strong 600W motor for blending and mixing easily.

      Multiple speeds

      Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

      Ultra-sharp, long lasting serrated blades

      Crush and blend to perfection with these ultra-sharp, long-lasting serrated blades.

      Multi mill accessory

      Multi mill for grinding and chopping hard and soft ingredients.

      Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

      Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

      Convenient filter accessory

      Keep seeds and pips out of your juice with this convenient filter.

      Chopper for chopping various ingredients

      The Philips blender accessory complete your blender. This chopper chops vegetables like onions, herbs, nuts and meat into fine pieces.

      Quick clean button

      One touch quick clean button to clean the jar and blade effectively.

      Easy cleaning soft touch panel

      Clean easily wipe out the surface.

      Spatula for safely stirring and blending

      The spatula accessory enables to stir your ingredients safely while blending.

      All parts dishwasher safe, except for main unit

      Technical Specifications

      • Guarantee

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.85 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Effective jar capacity
        1.5 L
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Capacity jar
        2 L

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        600 W

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Speed setting
        5 and pulse

      • Accessories

        Chopper
        Yes
        Mill
        Yes
        Filter
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White
        Material housing
        Polypropylene (PP)
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material blender jar
        SAN

