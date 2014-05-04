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2 year warranty

  • More than a blender
  • More than a blender

Discontinued

Blender

HR2120/02

More than a blender

The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited

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Blend super smoothie,tasty soups and healthy juice

More than a blender

  • 600 W

  • 2 L Plastic Jar

  • with spatula

  • 5 speed and pulse

Powerful 600W motor

Powerful 600W motor

Strong 600W motor for blending and mixing easily.

Multiple speeds

Multiple speeds

Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

Ultra-sharp, long lasting serrated blades

Ultra-sharp, long lasting serrated blades

Crush and blend to perfection with these ultra-sharp, long-lasting serrated blades.

Technical Specifications

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