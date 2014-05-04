2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2120/02
More than a blender
The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited
600 W
2 L Plastic Jar
with spatula
5 speed and pulse
Strong 600W motor for blending and mixing easily.
Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.
Crush and blend to perfection with these ultra-sharp, long-lasting serrated blades.
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