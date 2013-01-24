Home
Blender

HR2115/01
    Blender

    HR2115/01
    The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: MYR244.00
    Blender

      Blend super smoothie,tasty soups and healthy juice

      • 600W
      • 2 L Plastic Jar
      • with multi mill
      • 5 speed and pulse
      Powerful 600W motor

      Strong 600W motor for blending and mixing easily.

      Multiple speeds

      Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

      Ultra-sharp, long lasting serrated blades

      Crush and blend to perfection with these ultra-sharp, long-lasting serrated blades.

      Multi mill accessory

      Multi mill for grinding and chopping hard and soft ingredients.

      Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

      Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

      Easy cleaning soft touch panel

      Clean easily wipe out the surface.

      Quick clean button

      One touch quick clean button to clean the jar and blade effectively.

      2 year guarantee

      With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

      All parts dishwasher safe, except for main unit

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        Polypropylene (PP)
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material blender jar
        SAN
        Color(s)
        White

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Speed setting
        5 and pulse

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        600  W
        Effective jar capacity
        1.5  L
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Capacity jar
        2  L
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        0.85  m

      • Accessories

        Mill
        Yes

