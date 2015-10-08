2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fresh smoothie and food made easy
This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a serrated 5star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!
400 W
1.5 L
with mill
Strong 400 W motor for blending and mixing easily.
The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.
Use mill accessory to grind any hard ingredients like coffee beans, nuts and dried chili and peppers.
Awards
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
toon
08/10/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
blender
very good no comments only the rubber where can I buy that? txs
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2108/03 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2108/03 Blender
Sandra
17/10/2015
Malaysia
easy to use
I find it very easy to blend. All fruits should be cut in small pieces before blending and it makes a great smoothies. I make my healthy breakfast every morning using the blender without fail. Recommended to use but not for heavy use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2108/93 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2108/93 Blender