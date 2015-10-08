2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fresh smoothie and food made easy
This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a serrated 5star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!
400 W
1.5 L
Strong 400 W motor for blending and mixing easily.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.5-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.25 liters.
The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.
4.0
of 5
5
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
toon
08/10/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
blender
very good no comments only the rubber where can I buy that? txs
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2108/03 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2108/03 Blender
Mady
25/07/2015
Singapore
Excellent product
Blender is very powerful & having good design. Easy to use as well
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2100/03 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2100/03 Blender
lafdy
18/10/2015
Malaysia
easy to clean
Safe and very easy to clean. Also make only little sound.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2100/93 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2100/93 Blender