Search terms
Best blending, leaves no bits
The Philips blender with ProBlend 6 and 800W motor can handle just about anything - from fruits/vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut for perfectly smooth blending and any consistency you want. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Best blending, leaves no bits
The Philips blender with ProBlend 6 and 800W motor can handle just about anything - from fruits/vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut for perfectly smooth blending and any consistency you want. See all benefits
Best blending, leaves no bits
The Philips blender with ProBlend 6 and 800W motor can handle just about anything - from fruits/vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut for perfectly smooth blending and any consistency you want. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Best blending, leaves no bits
The Philips blender with ProBlend 6 and 800W motor can handle just about anything - from fruits/vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut for perfectly smooth blending and any consistency you want. See all benefits
Blade positioned off-center in the jar will create turbulence and mixing ingredients in the most effective way.
This Philips blender has a strong 800 W motor for blending, mixing and crushing effectively.
The 2 L jar is made of high quality glass which is scratch proof, and allows to process hot ingredients.
Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.
Motor will operate pre-programmed sequence to crush ice easily with the touch of a button
Pulse button to control the operation whatever you want and smoothie button for making the best tasting smoothie by pressing once.
The handy spatula of the Philips blender ensures a safe stirring while blending the ingredients.
All parts are dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly.
Philips blender with innovative ProBlend 6 technology for blending fruits, cutting vegetables and crushing ice with the most effective way.
General specifications
Technical specifications
Design
Finishing