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2 year warranty

All series

  • Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday
  • Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday

Discontinued

Daily CollectionBlender

HR2056/61

5

| (7) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday

Only Philips offers you this reliable and long lasting blender with excellent performance to make silky smoothies, fine sauces, well grinded condiments and ice crushing

See all benefits

With 450W and motor overheating protection

Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday

  • 450W

  • 1 L Plastic jar

  • 4 stars stainless steel blade

  • with mill

Break-resistant plastic jar

Break-resistant plastic jar

Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1 liter.

4 stars stainless steel blade

4 stars stainless steel blade

4 stars stainless steel blade for effective blending and mixing. The newly designed blade will blend and cut soft and hard ingredients and make a perfect smoothies and sauces for you and your family.

1 Speed & pulse for both soft and hard ingredients like ice

1 Speed for powerful blending and pulse for ice crushing.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

7

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

16/08/2021

Singapore

Singapore

Philips employee

Good Blender for Daily Use

[Employee of philipsglobal] Blender is great! I like how it is very easy to use. It is relatively loud like all blenders, and the affordability makes it a good trade-off. Motor is good, it has good crush ability. I love how it does not get stuck easily. The different sizes provided are great depending on my usage. Easy to wash too. A good product overall!

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2059/90 Blender

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2059/90 Blender

16/08/2021

Singapore

Singapore

Philips employee

Strong blending and crushing power

[Employee of philipsglobal] Best blender I've purchased so far. Blades are able to crush ice fast and effectively. Makes great smoothies and ice blended drinks. Multipurpose, I use it for cooking when I need to make sauces.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2059/90 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2059/90 Blender

30/01/2021

Singapore

Singapore

Great Accesories

I like the fact that there’s 2 separate jugs - one for spices & the other for fruits or vegetable juicing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2059/90 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2059/90 Blender

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