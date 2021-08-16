2 year warranty
Discontinued
Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday
Only Philips offers you this reliable and long lasting blender with excellent performance to make silky smoothies, fine sauces, well grinded condiments and ice crushing
450W
1 L Plastic jar
4 stars stainless steel blade
with mill
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1 liter.
4 stars stainless steel blade for effective blending and mixing. The newly designed blade will blend and cut soft and hard ingredients and make a perfect smoothies and sauces for you and your family.
1 Speed for powerful blending and pulse for ice crushing.
5.0
of 5
7
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
dustycleaning
16/08/2021
Singapore
Philips employee
Good Blender for Daily Use
[Employee of philipsglobal] Blender is great! I like how it is very easy to use. It is relatively loud like all blenders, and the affordability makes it a good trade-off. Motor is good, it has good crush ability. I love how it does not get stuck easily. The different sizes provided are great depending on my usage. Easy to wash too. A good product overall!
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2059/90 Blender
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2059/90 Blender
sgMum
16/08/2021
Singapore
Philips employee
Strong blending and crushing power
[Employee of philipsglobal] Best blender I've purchased so far. Blades are able to crush ice fast and effectively. Makes great smoothies and ice blended drinks. Multipurpose, I use it for cooking when I need to make sauces.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2059/90 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2059/90 Blender
Simlow
30/01/2021
Singapore
Great Accesories
I like the fact that there’s 2 separate jugs - one for spices & the other for fruits or vegetable juicing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2059/90 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2059/90 Blender